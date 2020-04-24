Bryan Jimenez and Frédéric-Charles Petit Meet Up With Fotis Georgiadis

Bryan Jimenez, founder, brand strategist & creative director of the brand consulting firm Archimedes Strategic Branding, Frédéric-Charles Petit, Chief Executive and Founder of Toluna

Bryan Jimenez on upgrade and re-energize your brand and Frédéric-Charles Petit on successful team management

The purpose of brand marketing is to strengthen positive brand perception, & the purpose of product marketing is to strengthen positive perception for both the products/services & for the brand.” — Bryan Jimenez, founder of Archimedes Strategic Branding

GREENWICH, CT, USA, April 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well-rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.When it is time to give your brand and/or image a refresh in the marketplace, be sure to reach out to Fotis Georgiadis. Below are excerpts of two recent interviews, discussing branding and image as well as team management, critical components to effective business growth.Bryan Jimenez, founder, brand strategist & creative director of the brand consulting firm Archimedes Strategic Branding,Can you explain to our readers why it is important to invest resources and energy into building a brand, in addition to the general marketing and advertising efforts?A well formulated brand can achieve a greater competitive advantage than its competitors. Some examples of organizations that understand the importance of brand building and thus invest accordingly are Apple, Amazon and Nike. Just take a moment to think about how far beyond their competitors they are! The reason this is possible is because the process of building a brand involves understanding the organization from a deeply strategic perspective, including discussing the vision, mission, organizational capabilities, audience needs, unique value proposition, differentiation, positioning, messaging, communications, and so forth. The brand building process creates an environment where insights, opportunities and competitive advantages can spring forth to be discovered and implemented, many times climaxing in one or several A-HA moments.A well formulated brand can achieve higher levels of profitability. Acquiring deep knowledge of the brand allows organizations to know very clearly who they are, who they need to hire and partner with, what they are doing, when to do it, where they are, where they need to be, why it matters, and how to move forward. This in turn provides the brand with the information needed to craft superior value products, services, experiences, and messages that drive their customers to do business with them instead of with their competitors. This preference wins them larger market shares, creates strong customer loyalty which can greatly increase customer lifetime value, and can increases their price elasticity which can even allow for price increases. All these things in turn can nurture growth and expansion into other related or unrelated markets, bringing in previously inaccessible revenue streams.A well formulated brand can build a large community of loyal fans. This used to be limited to celebrities, but in the age of social media now brands can build large fan bases. In my opinion this is a next-level way of doing business. It’s one thing to sell products and services, but it’s quite another to have your brand resonate so deeply with your audiences that they become your fans and brand advocates. “If people believe they share values with a company, they will stay loyal to the brand” said Howard Schultz, former CEO and chairman emeritus of Starbucks. Consumers have become increasingly sophisticated, having access to endless streams of information via the internet and access to their peers via social media. One key ingredient for building a brand is authenticity, and customers are more averse than ever about aligning with organizations that come off as inauthentic, salesy, or fake. Psychologically, customers prefer brands that are aligned with their own values, and these types of humanized value alignments make it easier for consumers to become fans. Fans can be like a captive audience and can act like your brand’s army of unofficial defenders, community managers, moderators, event planners, content generators, influencers, advertisers, referral drivers, traffic drivers, customer service reps, etc. Such a large community of fans can also bring with it a wealth of customer data, providing your organization with new information about your audiences preferences and behavior, as well as serving as a fertile playground for new ideas, new products and new services. Brand communities can also have a type of built-in PR opportunity apparatus, since brand loyalists share with each other tips & advice, success stories, and testimonials. Having a brand community also drives a self-perpetuating mechanism that reinforces the perception of high brand value, both for existing customers and for potential new customers, hence helping to continuously drive engagement and conversions. Authentic brands are also able to turn their own employees into loyal fans and brand ambassadors as well. The complete interview is available here Frédéric-Charles Petit, Chief Executive and Founder of TolunaWhat advice would you give to other CEOs or founders to help their employees to thrive?Be Bold. Be a person and a CEO who makes bold, brave moves. Think big and embrace change. People who take calculated risks will do better than those who are too safe.It was a bold move when we entered the research industry, known for projects that could take months or even years. And we said that technology would change this. It is about automating the repetitive processes for gathering people’s opinions. It’s also about scale — reaching hundreds of thousands of people in different countries and time zones. And it is about doing it quickly with mobile apps and virtual focus groups. All this is obvious now. It was a bold move at the time. We revolutionized the industry.Know Your Clients. Know what they are thinking and anticipate their needs before even they know what they want/need. If you are constantly with your clients, trying to understand their pressures and challenges, you are deepening your knowledge of their industry and their competitors’ business models and products, then you can never lose.Celebrate. Enjoy and reflect on success. Too many times, companies are focused on the negative or what’s next. Take some time to reflect and celebrate. Toluna will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year and we are going to ensure we recognize that achievement across every level of the business. Every single employee is going to be commended for their passion, skill and commitment in getting us to where we are today. It’s a team effort. Learn more about team leadership here Reach out to Fotis Georgiadis to discuss your brand and image needs. He'll formulate a solid plan to reach your goals.About Fotis GeorgiadisFotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others.Contact and information on how to follow Fotis Georgiadis' latest interviews:Website: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com Email: fg@fotisgeorgiadis.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fotis-georgiadis-994833103/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/FotisGeorgiadi3 @FotisGeorgiadi3



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.