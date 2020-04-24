The Miami International Science Fiction Film Festival is proud to recognize two productions for the Russell Bates Indigenous Peoples Screenwriters Award.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, April 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- by Leslie Owen and Troy P. Bernier @MiamiSciFiThe Miami International Science Fiction Film Festival is proud to recognize two productions for the Russell Bates Indigenous Peoples Screenwriters Award. This award will be given annually to a screenwriter, director or cast member of a submitted/nominated screenplay/film who is a member of the worldwide community of Indigenous Peoples.By furthering the memory and the work of Kiowa writer Russell Bates, we will continue to recognize Indigenous contributions of fantastic themed content.Russell Bates was the first Native American writer to win an Emmy Award for the 1974 episode of Star Trek The Animated Adventures, "How Sharper Than a Serpent's Tooth."This season's short film is Brolga, (Australia) and feature film Blood Quantum, (Canada). Brolga is about a ravaged future-Australia, a solitary hermit guarding a priceless treasure is forced to offer sanctuary to a young girl who is fleeing murderous scavengers. With danger around every corner, can they learn to survive together? Blood Quantum is a story about the dead who are coming back to life outside the isolated Mi'gMaq reserve of Red Crow. One exception is for its Indigenous inhabitants who are strangely immune to the zombie plague.Both films show indigenous artistic and cultural messages.Brolga is available on Festivault with a three-day festival pass. Blood Quantum picked up distribution while screening at the Boston SciFi Festival. It will be available on April 28th via Shudder.com.



