120 Films From 30 Countries. The 8th Annual 2021 Miami Science Fiction Film Festival Begins Tuesday
Welcome to the 2021 SciFi Miami Festival! Beginning on Tuesday, March 9th thru 14th.
MiSciFi 2021 extraordinary festival begins. A 6-day virtual environment packed with a variety of exciting international films, music videos, and panel discussions AND interviews. Tickets can be purchased at scifimiami.eventive.org now.
After the challenging past year, this year's theme is “Do you Remember Love?” taken from that classic Anime - Macross or Robotech which is considered the greatest SciFi love story of the 20th Century, (Bricken, 2012). So here we are in the golden age of Science Fiction. There is considerable evidence to credit the boom in science fiction films from the global success of Journey to Planet X. Everywhere and every day a new Sci-Fi series or film is born. But where do they come from? Here!
We have 120 remarkable films from 30 countries. From Sci-Fi to Horror, Music Videos to Comedy, the global creativity is multiplied! There is something for everyone's interest at MiSciFi. Our servers are bursting at the seams. This year's Lecture Series includes top industry people. David Gerrold (Star Trek, Babylon 5, Axanar, Twilight Zone), Katie Boyer & Kyle Mackenzie Sullivan, (Trekspertise), Alvaro Garcia Martinez (Unreal Engine, The Jungle Book, Ready Player One, Avengers, and Pacific Rim), Giovanni Bucci & Paola Rocchetti, (Void N Disorder), Willis Wanyiri (Kitambo), Mark McCray & Dan Klink, (Best Saturday’s of our Lives), Dr. George Gonzalez (The Politics of Star Trek), Alec Peters, (Axanar), Simone Anisinger, (Anime Music Performer), Jeff Hayne, (Mill Creek Entertainment), Thaddeus Cesari, (NASA), Johan Albrechtsen (TV Producer), Tommy Mack, Tim Stutts (Faceware), and Brian Pohl, (Unreal Engine).
People from the top VFX studios attend the festival every year. Attendees have access to lectures with expert individuals whose work has contributed to Billions of annual revenues. Yes, I said it, BILLIONS.
Opening night is special, use code tribble for a discount to access the opening night. Einstein said it best, “The most beautiful experience we can have is the mysterious. It is the fundamental emotion that stands at the cradle of true art and true science.” As a lover of Science Fiction, you will want to experience and expand your knowledge more! As a filmmaker or screenwriter, you cannot afford to miss this informative talent-packed Science Fiction yearly event.
