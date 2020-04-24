Acutrack’s Stock Syncing notification for Shopify users

Businesses on the Shopify store can now have an accurate estimate of their stocks thanks to Acutrack’s Stock Syncing notification system.

LIVERMORE, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acutrack announces an update of its application to include a stock notification system. Businesses on the Shopify store can now have an accurate estimate of their stocks thanks to Acutrack’s Stock Syncing notification system. The all new notification system sends stock quantity updates automatically once per day. This ensures the business's stocks are up to date giving better accuracy and a more seamless workflow.The online inventory sync minimizes human errors as all inventory data is automatically synchronized. It eliminates double-entries as all processes are streamlined. For example, stock levels are automatically adjusted so the business has control over automated product ordering, thus keeping client expectations clear.Acutrack’s President Antony Selvaraj believes, “ The new Stock Syncing notifications system is an incredible upgrade designed to give our Shopify clients accuracy and control over their inventory count. This will help them run their business more efficiently, and concentrate on growing their business.”About Acutrack:Acutrack is a privately held fulfillment company based in Livermore California. Acutrack is a technology-driven e-commerce fulfillment company with a specialization in publishing any product needed for your business. Our ability to produce books and media packages has created a true value to our customers for over 25+ years. Acutrack maintains warehousing facilities strategically located on both U.S. coasts.



