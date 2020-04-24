Southern Halo Makes Duo Debut With Upbeat Reminder To Slow Down

Southern Halo (Tinka and Nata Morris) Don't Let Another Day Go By single cover

Country rockin' sister duo delivers new music,“Don’t Let Another Day Go By.” Single Release Party on YouTube Tonight At 6 p.m. Central

Nata and I felt like this is a perfect time to help inspire people to stop worrying about the future, or things that have happened in the past, and instead to simply just focus on the now.” — Tinka Morris, Southern Halo

PLEASANT VIEW, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With impeccable timing, Nata and Tinka Morris of Southern Halo mark their debut as a duo with an upbeat, uplifting reminder to slow down and give gratitude with “Don’t Let Another Day Go By.”Perfect for our current “social distancing” lifestyle and the self-reflections that are a natural by-product of this environment, the new single is a punchy, positive rallying cry for “staying present” and expressing appreciation for the world - and the people in it.Resonating with Southern Halo’s vibrant harmonies, “Don’t Let Another Day Go By” enjoyed a premiere on Billboard yesterday. The single officially launches tonight with a virtual, live release party at 6 p.m. CT on YouTube . Earlier today, eagle-eyed fans caught an exclusive acoustic performance on Scenes Live Sessions. Tomorrow, the siblings will take over Country Sway’s Facebook page for a special concert at 6 p.m. CT. Beginning Monday, radio can access the song via PLAY MPE.Written by Nata Morris and renowned composer/producer Cliff Downs (Foreigner, The Judds, Gary Morris), a shortened radio version and an extended fan track were mixed by legendary engineer Ted Jensen (The Eagles, Toto, Norah Jones) of “Hotel California” fame.Slow downLet goBreathe it in, go with the flowPut the pause on “want it all”Take the time to make that callBreak downThat doorTry to love a little moreAnd while you’re learning how to flyDon’t let another day go by (N. Morris / C. Downs)Fans can stream and/or purchase both versions of “Don’t Let Another Day Go By” from Spotify, Apple / iTunes, Amazon and Google.# # #ABOUT Southern HaloPreviously a trio, the Morris sisters became the youngest artists to compete in the Texaco Country Showdown in 2014, held at the Ryman. Their debut EP followed, produced by Alabama’s Jeff Cook. Next, they teamed with hit songwriters Gerald O’ Brien and Catt Gravitt for two full-length projects in 2015 and 2018. The latter, Just Like In The Movies, generated two Top 25 hits on the MusicRow Country Breakout Chart with “Anything Is Possible” and “I Think Too Much.” Using each project as a stepping stone, the siblings embarked on multiple radio tours, extended U.S. performances and three tours to the UK. Their finely tuned stage shows have earned them spots at CMA Fest, Bluebird Café, Grammy Museum Mississippi, and Grammy Museum Los Angeles, among others. Media coverage from Billboard, MusicRow Magazine, All Access, iHeartRadio, and Radio Disney Country helped push Southern Halo into the spotlight. They’ve shared the stage with Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Randy Houser, Easton Corbin, Brantley Gilbert, and legends Dionne Warwick and B.B. King. Originally from Cleveland, Mississippi, Nata and Tinka now call Nashville home.Follow Southern HaloWebsite: www.southernhalo.net FB: https://www.facebook.com/SouthernHalo Twitter: @duohalo https://twitter.com/duohalo Instagram: officialsouthernhalo https://www.instagram.com/officialsouthernhalo/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/southernhalorocks



