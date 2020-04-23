Natural Health Expert KC Craichy to Talk Coronavirus Prevention with Evangelist Daniel Kolenda on Facebook Live

Nutrition and Natural Health Expert and Founder/CEO of Living Fuel

They will discuss practical tips to avoid exposure and vitamins and minerals essential for strengthening the immune system.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, April 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- KC Craichy, a sought-after speaker on the topics of natural health and nutrition, will be sharing ways to protect yourself from COVID-19 as a featured guest on Daniel Kolenda Live Friday at 5 p.m. Eastern on Facebook. He will also answer viewer questions about a variety of topics related to coronavirus.Craichy, the founder of Living Fuel , The Leader in Superfood Nutrition, published a lengthy coronavirus resource document on his Health Alerts blog last month. The popular post contains tips for staying safe and alternative treatment options. He has been updating the blog daily with the latest headlines and his personal commentary relating to new developments.Kolenda is a worldwide evangelist whose ministry is often accompanied by miraculous healings at his crusades. However, the topic of his discussion with Craichy will be focused on practical ways to avoid contracting coronavirus and recovering from it in the event you do get sick. He will also explain which vitamins and minerals strengthen the immune system and help the body fight off disease.The show will be aired live at 5 p.m. Eastern Friday April, 23 at https://www.facebook.com/evangelistkolenda and will also be shared on Living Fuel’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/livingfuel More about KC CraichyKC Craichy is a health advocate, researcher, and recognized expert on natural health and performance nutrition. His extensive study of leading-edge health research and collaborative work with top medical and nutritional practitioners and researchers to solve his wife Monica’s health problems—anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts—led him to the answers for Monica’s healing and to the founding of Living Fuel, Inc. As a result of overcoming this health crisis, KC and Monica have helped numerous people become overcomers in their own health situations. Together they are now cohosts of the popular Internet TV program LivingFuelTV.More about Daniel KolendaDaniel Kolenda is a modern missionary evangelist who has led more than 19-million people to Christ face-to face through massive open-air evangelistic campaigns in some of the most dangerous, difficult and remote locations on earth. As the successor to world renowned Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke, Daniel is the president and CEO of Christ for All Nations; a ministry which has conducted some of the largest evangelistic events in history, has published over 190 million books in 104 languages and has offices in 10 nations around the world. He also hosts an internationally syndicated television program.###



