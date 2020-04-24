Lucyd Launches its Bluetooth Eyewear Products on Walmart.com Marketplace

Lucyd: Smartglasses for Smart Shoppers

Lucyd announces the expansion of their ecommerce presence in the smartglass space to Walmart.com and two other major marketplaces.

These new marketplace presences are part of our broader plan to modernize the eyewear industry, and bring our next-gen frames to cutting-edge retail experiences.” — Harrison Gross, CEO Lucyd Ltd

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucyd, the developer of smartglasses and a global eShop for advanced eyewear, announces today that its Lucyd Loud 2020 Bluetooth sunglass line is now available on Walmart.com, in addition to its successful presence on Amazon.

This presents a new opportunity for the company to reach the rapidly expanding Walmart.com customer base, which is estimated to make up about 6% of the entire ecommerce sector in the US. There are approximately 45 million monthly visitors to Walmart.com, and about 75% of the products sold come from 3rd party sellers.(1) In fiscal year 2019 alone, Walmart.com saw a 37% growth in sales, with much of this growth coming from Q4.(2) In the wake of the changing retail landscape, Lucyd is aggressively expanding its online direct-to-consumer efforts, in a global push to get its smartglasses available to consumers that need them. To further aid in this goal, and support buyers who may be affected by the COVID-19 crisis, Lucyd has reduced the prices of its flagship frames on all platforms by 30% for the second quarter of the year.

In addition to the Walmart.com presence, where Lucyd will provide direct fulfillment, the Company has also listed its Loud 2020 line on both the popular eBay marketplace as well as the Mercari selling app. The large audiences on these marketplaces will help Lucyd reach even more customers, with eBay estimated at 167 million active users worldwide and Mercari at approximately 15 million.(3,4) All the new platforms that Lucyd has joined are likely to experience an uptick in sales traffic due to the increased reliance on ordering online as a result of closure of non-essential shops due to COVID-19.

Furthermore, Lucyd has joined several other new and growing marketplaces, including the OfferUp app, the Letgo app and has also opened an Instagram shopping portal. These new platforms afford a greater degree of customer engagement compared to the relatively unilateral experience on most channels, in addition to providing contactless delivery.

Harrison Gross, CEO and Cofounder of Lucyd said, "In this challenging retail environment, where most brick and mortar optical stores are closed, now more than ever customers are looking to purchase eyewear online. We leave no stone unturned in our mission to upgrade the world's eyewear, and that includes meeting buyers wherever they are. Buyers, particularly our core audience of millennials, are consistently shifting towards decentralized marketplaces such as Walmart.com and Amazon, and peer-to-peer selling apps. These new marketplace presences are part of our broader plan to modernize the eyewear industry, and bring our next-gen frames to cutting-edge retail experiences."

We believe these new developments will have a positive impact on Lucyd's brand visibility. Visit Lucyd's new Walmart pages for Loud XL and Loud Slim. To order Lucyd eyewear with a prescription, or for international sales, please visit Lucyd.co.



Forward-looking Statement

This press release is for informational purposes only. The information herein does not constitute investment advice nor an offer to invest, and may contain statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Lucyd that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project," or words of similar meaning. We may also make forward-looking statements in other reports, in presentations, in material delivered to customers, stakeholders and in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements may be based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Lucyd’s management. Please note that these are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to those described in various disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Lucyd may vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Lucyd neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

