Kentucky’s own Hall’s Beer Cheese partners with Ale-8-One Soda and Ruth Hunt Candy for donations to Florida

Kentucky’s own Hall’s Beer Cheese partners with Ale-8-One Soda and Ruth Hunt Candy to provide goodie bags to front line workers in Florida

We Kentuckians understand that Coronavirus isn't a state issue, or a political issue. It's a humanitarian issue. We want to show our appreciation wherever it's needed.” — Kit Crase, Owner of Hall's Beer Cheese

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kentucky’s Original Halls Beer Cheese has partnered with some of the State’s most popular local brands to create care packages for frontline workers at AdventHealth Hospital along with a bulk donation to United Against Poverty both in Orlando, Florida.“We Kentuckians understand that Coronavirus is not a state issue, or a political issue. It is a humanitarian issue and we want to show our appreciation and support wherever it's needed “ says Kit Crase, Hall’s Beer Cheese owner. “When I reached out to the other local brands, they had no hesitation in donating for healthcare or front line workers in any state” continued Crase.Knowing the challenging work that healthcare workers have been doing and the tremendous sacrifice they are making, the three brands came together to provide a small show of appreciation. Each package will contain an 8oz. container of Hall’s Beer Cheese, along with bourbon balls courtesy of Ruth Hunt Candy, and a can of Ale-8-One soda, one of the most recognizable consumable goods products in the State.Since the start of this crisis; Hall’s has made it a mission to donate to food banks, shelters and organizations nationwide. The company owner herself, Kit Crase, has been hand delivering products so as not to add to already stressed supply chains and expose any of the company's employees to potential risk.About Halls Beer Cheese: What started as a spicy appetizer enjoyed by Central Kentuckians dining by the Kentucky River has developed into an internationally recognized brand. Taste of the South, Southern Living, the Wall Street Journal, Food Network and others have featured the cult favorite beer cheese spread. The unique flavor of Hall’s Beer Cheese begins with aged Wisconsin sharp cheddar cheese and finishes with a bit of spice that provides the “snap” to Hall’s Snappy Beer Cheese.Halls is a family owned business based in Lexington, Kentucky.For more info on Hall’s Beer Cheese and please visit; beercheese.com Media Inquiries: Niki Dec ND@hgpink.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.