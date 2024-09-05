Belle’s Cocktail House Toasts to a New Era with Change of Ownership

Belle’s LLC, led by Justin Thompson and Larry Redmon, announce the official sale of Belle’s Cocktail House, the preeminent downtown Lexington bar.

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Belle’s LLC, led by Justin Thompson and Larry Redmon, announce the official sale of Belle’s Cocktail House, the preeminent downtown Lexington bar that has become a cultural phenom over the last decade. Originally opening in October of 2013, with a rooftop addition in 2016, Belle’s quickly evolved into a cornerstone of the thriving urban nightlife of the city. The three-story icon is a favorite of locals, tourists, and celebrities alike, often boasting a line that spans the entire block for admittance.Prior to Belle’s, Larry Redmon, well known for his nearly 50-year career as live music performer, founded the highly successful Redmon’s in 2001, where he and Thompson originally connected. A graduate of the University of Kentucky, Thompson is an established name in the bourbon culture through his namesake partnership at Justins’ House of Bourbon as well as his ownership interest in the Bourbon Review Magazine.“It’s been quite a run. Almost 11 years, but the opening night still seems like yesterday. The building used to be a law office, and early on folks would come up to me and say, ‘I remember this place. I signed my divorce papers right there.’ Now they come up and say, ‘We love Belle’s. My wife and I met for the first time there.’ It’s been a fulfilling legacy to say the least.”-Justin Thompson, former co-owner Belle’s Cocktail HouseJason Curtsinger, the current GM at Belle’s, is part of the ownership group and will continue to oversee day-to-day operations. Thompson went on to express his confidence in the future of Belle’s, noting that he has every confidence that the bar will continue as a celebrated cocktail destination under the new ownership.Thompson goes on to state, “We can’t be more pleased that Belle’s will be in the right hands. I look forward to another 20 years of great cocktails and memorable experiences.”About Belle’s Cocktail House:Named after one of Lexington’s more colorful residents and infamous madam, Belle Brezing, Belle’s Cocktail House opened in 2013 in the heart of downtown Lexington. A portrait of Brezing can be found on the first floor of the three-story eclectic lounge as an homage to her infamous brand of southern charm, the inspiration behind Gone With the Wind’s Belle Watling character. Brezing’s TIME Magazine obituary states she operated “the most orderly of disorderly houses,” a motto adopted by Belle’s Cocktail House. With three distinct floors of lounge space, each level sets a different mood. From the oversized oak bar and expansive bourbon display on the entry-level to the open-concept social scene of the second-floor lounge, Belle’s has something for everyone. With the addition of the year-round third-floor rooftop bar in 2016, Belle’s has firmly established itself as the favorite for locals and visitors alike. Open every Thursday-Saturday, the mural-clad brick building on the corner of Market & Church is as inviting as its’ namesake.Visit https://www.bellesbar.com or follow @bellescocktailhouse on social to stay updated on specials and events going on at Belle’s Cocktail House.Media Inquiries: press@hgprinc.com

