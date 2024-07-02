Former Wise Bird Cider CEO and Founder, Tim Wright, Joins Ale-8-One as Director of Strategic Planning and Initiatives

Ale-8-One Bottling Co., the beloved Kentucky based soda manufacturer, announces the hire of Wise Bird Cider Co. CEO and co-founder, Tim Wright.

The opportunity to join a company with unwavering brand loyalty like Ale-8 and work alongside their impressively talented team, especially CEO Ellen McGeeney, was something I couldn’t turn down.” — Tim Wright, Director of Strategic Planning & Initiatives, Ale-8-One