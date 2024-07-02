Former Wise Bird Cider CEO and Founder, Tim Wright, Joins Ale-8-One as Director of Strategic Planning and Initiatives
Ale-8-One Bottling Co., the beloved Kentucky based soda manufacturer, announces the hire of Wise Bird Cider Co. CEO and co-founder, Tim Wright.
The opportunity to join a company with unwavering brand loyalty like Ale-8 and work alongside their impressively talented team, especially CEO Ellen McGeeney, was something I couldn’t turn down.”WINCHESTER, KY , UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ale-8-One Bottling Co., the beloved Kentucky based soda manufacturer, announces the hire of Wise Bird Cider Co. CEO and co-founder, Tim Wright. As Director of Strategic Planning and Initiatives, Tim’s role will focus on continued growth and innovation for the 122-year-old company.
— Tim Wright, Director of Strategic Planning & Initiatives, Ale-8-One
After more than a decade working in project management, strategy, and operational roles, Tim and his wife Greta discovered a new-found passion in the niche world of craft beverages. They moved to Lexington, KY, where they have family, and founded Wise Bird Cider in 2019 in the famed Distillery District in Lexington. As the owner/operator of Wise Bird Cider, Tim oversaw product and brand development, sales and operations, and shepherded the company through its first five years of growth.
“It is almost impossible to live in and visit Kentucky without an introduction to Ale-8-One. Almost a century of operations, and Ale-8 remains one of the most relevant consumer brands from the Bluegrass. I’m proud of what we’ve built at Wise Bird Cider and we have a talented team who’ve stepped in to lead the business as it continues to grow. For me, the opportunity to join a company with unwavering brand loyalty like Ale-8 and work alongside their impressively talented team, especially CEO Ellen McGeeney, was something I couldn’t turn down. I think the future is bright for both Wise Bird and Ale-8 and I’m excited to see them both continue to prosper.”
“As we approach the 100-year anniversary of our flagship brand, it’s equally important that we look to the future, building on our established legacy. Tim’s a passionate visionary and a genuine enthusiast of the crafted beverage industry. Tim’s personal success story reflects his natural connection to the market and consumers. Adding his unique experience to our already talented team positions Ale-8 to continue to grow, thrive, and deliver quality beverages worthy of our incredible fans.”
– Ellen McGeeney, CEO, Ale-8-One Bottling Co.
With a trio of seasonal recipes recently unveiled, Ale-8 delivers big on flavor for their fans. Bringing back popular Blackberry and Peach flavors, and debuting StrawMelon, Ale-8’s research and development team continues to impress.
About Ale-8-One:
Ale-8-One Bottling Company was founded in 1902 by G.L. Wainscott in Winchester, Kentucky, and remains the oldest privately held bottler in the United States still owned and operated by the founding family. Ale-8-One soft drink has been bottled in green glass in Winchester since 1926. The only soft drink invented in Kentucky still in existence, Ale-8-One’s proprietary blend is flavored with ginger and citrus and contains less carbonation and fewer calories than conventional sodas. The company's founder and inventor, G.L. Wainscott developed the recipe, and to this day his great-great-nephew, Fielding Rogers, personally blends every batch of Ale-8-One. Ale-8-One is widely available in Kentucky, nationwide online, in Kroger stores throughout the Southeast, and at most Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores and at Fresh Market. http://ale8one.com/ @ale8one Instagram, Facebook, and X.
