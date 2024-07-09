Ale-8-One Debuts Limited Edition Flavor – StrawMelon
Ale-8-One, the iconic Kentucky soda company, announced the limited-edition release of StrawMelon Ale-8, the latest flavor in the brand's expanding portfolio.
Ale-8-One®, the iconic Kentucky soda company, announced the limited-edition release of StrawMelon Ale-8, the latest flavor developed in the brand's expanding portfolio. The seasonal flavor combination is a tribute to Ale-8's marriage of ginger and citrus with a refreshing blend of Bluegrass farming staples strawberry and watermelon. As part of Ale-8's seasonal flavor celebrations, the company will host a series of activations throughout the summer focusing on connecting consumers and communities.
“StrawMelon Ale-8 reflects Ale-8’s continued commitment to our Kentucky roots (and vines), crafting a recipe from fruits common to Bluegrass summers. This limited run of StrawMelon Ale-8 is a “farm to flavor” celebration of the natural splendors of our local agriculture and the hard-working people that cultivate sweet summer treats.”
-Kevin Price, Chief Marketing Officer, Ale-8-One
Fans are encouraged to grab their 4-packs and share the love on social media before this summer flavor disappears! StrawMelon Ale-8 will be available at most Krogers and Walmarts and at other participating retailers in Kentucky and surrounding states. Visit https://ale8one.com/find-it/ to find participating retailers and follow @ale8one on social to stay updated on upcoming activations.
About Ale-8-One:
Ale-8-One Bottling Company was founded in 1902 by G.L. Wainscott in Winchester, Kentucky, and remains the oldest privately held bottler in the United States still owned and operated by the founding family. Ale-8 soft drink has been bottled in green glass in Winchester since 1926. The only soft drink invented in Kentucky still in existence, Ale-8’s proprietary blend is flavored with ginger and citrus and contains less carbonation and fewer calories than conventional sodas. The company's founder and inventor, G.L. Wainscott, developed the recipe, and to this day his great-great-nephew, Fielding Rogers, personally blends every batch. Ale-8 is widely available in Kentucky, nationwide online, in Kroger stores throughout the Southeast, at most Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores, and at Fresh Market. Learn more at http://ale8one.com/ @ale8one Instagram, Facebook, and X.
