Focus on Eco-driven Initiatives at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives

Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives is an idyllic island resort located in the Maldives.

Green Globe recently awarded Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives its first certification in acknowledgement of its sustainable management and operations.

Raffaele Solferino, General Manager at the resort said, “We are thrilled to be part of the Green Globe family. Many thanks to our team and the efforts they made to reach our first certification. We are committed towards developing a successful Environmental Management System and pursuing our efforts in Sustainable Tourism. Fundamental practices have already been implemented with more projects in the pipeline that enhance green and eco driven initiatives for the benefit of everyone."

A comprehensive Sustainability Management Plan is in place at Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives. The SMP is overseen by a dedicated Green Team comprised of senior management and staff members representing different departments.

Elimination of Single Use Plastics

In line with the Maldivian Government’s policy to reduce the use of plastics in the region, plastic straws have been replaced with biodegradable paper and reusable stainless steel straws diverting 7000 - 8000 pieces of plastic per month from resort waste volume. In addition, last year an on-site bottling plant was installed that provides fresh drinking water treated at the property’s desalination plant in glass bottles reducing waste by more than 10,000 PET water bottles per month. Further actions include the distribution of liquid bathroom amenities through the use of large dispensers rather than single mini-bottles and the introduction of paper laundry bags.

Raising Environmental Awareness

Environmental initiatives are at the forefront of efforts aimed at protecting the pristine natural waters and surroundings at this island resort. An in-house Resident Marine Biologist educates guests on actions they can take to protect the reefs and sea life whilst enjoying snorkelling and other water sports. Furthermore, the property invites visitors to participate in international environmental awareness celebrations such as Earth Hour, Earth Day, World Environment and World Oceans Day along with regular activities such as tree-planting and reef cleaning days. It is estimated over 100 kg of litter was removed through reef-cleaning activities in 2019.

A Protect the Maldives flyer is provided in a Welcome Pack for all guests upon arrival to encourage responsible behaviour. In addition, a Wooden Starfish placed on beds in guest rooms highlight linen reuse options and environmental conservation information is displayed on IPTV monitors.

About Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives

Located on North Malé Atoll and a mere 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives is a luxurious one-island-one resort destination in the Maldives featuring a collection of 120 idyllic beach-front pool villas, breathtaking overwater villas and spacious two-bedroom villas. Designed by world-renowned hospitality firm, Hirsch Bedner Associates, the resort is an oasis of luxury and tranquillity featuring open and breezy public spaces alongside modern interiors inspired by the Maldivian the island, local traditions and crafts. An unrivalled range of leisure facilities includes an overwater spa with seven treatment rooms, a fully-equipped PADI dive facility, a recreation beach club, Little Explorers kids' club, three outstanding destination-dining offerings and an infinity pool. Connect with Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives on social media - Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Park Hotel Group

Headquartered in Singapore, Park Hotel Group is one of Asia Pacific's leading hospitality companies. Established in 1961, Park Hotel Group's growing presence in the region today comprises of nearly 20 hotels and resorts operating or under development across 12 key destinations. With a focus on expanding across the Asia Pacific and meeting the changing needs of travellers today, Park Hotel Group has a brand portfolio featuring its luxury Grand Park, its upscale Park Hotel and its midscale Destination, as well as Park Rewards; it's dedicated loyalty programme that rewards guests, diners and corporate bookers. Connect with Park Hotel Group on social - Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Grand Park

Grand Park is the luxury brand of Park Hotel Group that is synonymous with premium accommodation, experiences and comfort that are designed for savvy and well-heeled travellers. Today, Grand Park has seven properties in city and resort destinations of Singapore, Maldives, Hokkaido (Otaru), Wuxi, Xi An and Kunming.

About Green Globe Certification

Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com



Contact

Raffaele Solferino

General Manager

Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives

P.O. Box 2168 North Male Atoll

REPUBLIC OF MALDIVES

P: +960 665 1111

E: Raffaele.Solferino@parkhotelgroup.com

W:www.parkhotelgroup.com/maldives



