Half Moon: New Decade Brings New Changes

Half Moon

First certified by Green Globe in 2012, Half Moon in Jamaica was recertified in January 2020.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned as one of the most prestigious resorts in the world, Half Moon is set upon 400 lush acres of manicured tropical grounds – including two miles of sandy beachfront shoreline offering guests a quintessential Caribbean escape. Half Moon is truly one of the most legendary and cherished destinations you can travel to, regularly visited by royalty and dignitaries over its 65-year history.

Wendy Walker-Drakes, Accredited Green Globe Auditor, provides an insight into Half Moon’s sustainable management and operations.

First certified by Green Globe in 2012, Half Moon in Jamaica was recertified in January 2020 and awarded an outstanding compliance score of 91%.

The property continues to build on its sustainability performance with notable upgrades made in energy conservation and continued developments in sustainable operations and community engagement initiatives.

Environmental Practices

Management at the Rose Hall Villas remain committed to conservation efforts including implementation of Intelli-chlor systems that utilise salt at Villa pools as well as the main pool. Enhanced energy efficiency through the introduction of Solar PV at the Villas is also being explored and the Engineering department is examining alternative energy options that may become a component of the energy mix in future.

Sustainable Operations

The refurbished East Cove Segment has been given a new clean look and is energy efficient. Additional ADA or wheelchair accessible rooms have also been created.

In line with the resort’s waste management plan, upgraded waste receptacles are placed across the property encouraging guests and staff to choose correct waste disposal options. Furthermore, recycling programs continue whereby clear wine bottles are now collected and used in reef construction as part of the coral regeneration project in Montego Bay.

Community Projects

The Half Moon Foundation is the resort’s way of giving back to the Jamaican people. Over the past 40 years the Foundation has supported education programs, community services and environmental preservation with the aim to make a substantial and sustainable impact in the lives of neighbouring communities. Continued philanthropic actions include adoption of a house at the SOS Children's Village, donations of cleaned slippers to a local hospice, the Ital Café’s (raw vegan café) initiative to provide lunch as part of a wellness themed program and a School Poster Competition with a Climate Change focus which was well received.

To support regional development, Half Moon displays art pieces created by students at the Edna Manley School of Dance, talented artists, local artisans and other businesses producing handcrafted works.

Half Moon is temporarily closed but stay updated on expected reopening dates at the resort’s website www.halfmoon.com

Temporary Closure

We recognise the need to do all we can to ensure the health and safety for our entire Half Moon family: guests, service professionals and community. Therefore, we have taken the difficult decision – in light of the coronavirus, COVID-19 – to temporarily close the resort. We are currently unable to accommodate reservations through May 1, 2020, but our reservations team and website remain open for bookings after this date. We continue to liaise with the Government of Jamaica on this situation.

We are committed to reopening Half Moon as soon as it is prudent to do so and look forward to welcoming the world to the beautiful country of Jamaica.

Thank you for your continued support of Half Moon, and to our valued guests who have opted to visit us later this year. We truly appreciate your understanding of this situation.

About Green Globe Certification

Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.