Pillow Talk Books introduces new features to help Romance readers to hook up with their favorite authors

One stop shop for romance eBooks daily deals across all sub-genres, including hand picked books, free books and deeply discounted books.

Variety of genras, many to choose from, great prices and lets not forget the incredible bargains that this site offers. Some books are even free.” — Silvana Garcia - Berlin, Connecticut

LOVELAND, COLORADO, USA, May 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loveland, Colorado – Pillow Talk Books, the premier gathering spot for Romance writers and readers, has expanded its offerings, simplified its navigation and introduced new features to make it even easier to readers to find the stories they crave, from the writers they love.

PillowTalkBooks.com is a leading destination for Romance readers, offering an unmatched selection of eBooks spanning genres from historical to erotic to Christian to contemporary, and supporting all popular platforms (Kindle, Kobo, Apple, Google, Nook, etc.), addressing the full range of reader tastes and device preferences.

One of the site’s most popular features is its email service, which delivers free, bargain and full price romance eBooks daily, including everything you need to know about the latest book deals, including book covers, titles, descriptions, links to purchase from various stores (Amazon, Kobo, BN and Smashwords).

The service also features daily book quotes, profiles on popular and up-and-coming authors (including contact info and social media links) along with a weekly blog that explores industry news and trends. Best of all, the service is completely free, and can be cancelled at any time.

“This site was built for romance fans, to help them navigate the crowded eBook market, and find the titles they are seeking at the best possible price,” said Chelsea Parker, one of the sites’ founders. “We take the hassle out of hooking up with your favorite authors. And who knows – maybe you’ll meet someone new!”

Pillow Talk Books also gives authors an ideal way of connecting directly with readers, offering the most robust book pages available outside of Amazon. The service makes it easy for authors to connect with their readers and build their audience quickly. The site offers a simple, book promotional service where you can aggregate all of your book info, social media posts and contact details.

About PillowTalkBooks.com

Pillow Talk Books is a full-service eBook site connecting romance readers with the writers they love. It offers access for free, bargain and full price romance eBooks, a daily email service with the latest news and deals. It also offers a variety of promotional opportunities for authors to raise their profiles and reach new readers. Visit us today.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.