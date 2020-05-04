Arizona Based Real Estate Companies Wise Agent and HomeSmart Partner Up to Bring Value to Agents

Wise Agent CRM and HomeSmart Partner Up To Bring Value To Agents

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Estate Software Company Wise Agent has named Arizona-based brokerage HomeSmart as a new partner. Ranked by RealTrends in the Top 10 Real Estate Brokerages in the United States and the number one brokerage firm in the Phoenix market and in Colorado, HomeSmart has more than 18,000 agents operating under the brand nationwide. The newly announced partnership will now offer HomeSmart Agents the robust Real Estate CRM solution.

The partnership will bring HomeSmart Agents access to exclusive Wise Agent webinars and training classes on industry best practices such as Real Estate Marketing Tools to Staying on Task with Transaction Management.

The powerful all-in-one real estate CRM platform combines contact management, lead automation, transaction management, and real estate marketing software. Wise Agent aims to help REALTORS® become more efficient, giving them the opportunity to save time and make more money.

The CRM tool was selected as the preferred Real Estate CRM partner for both Florida and New York State Association of REALTORS®, as well as being named in HousingWire’s Top Tech 100 for Real Estate Agents.

“The HomeSmart Marketplace has only a few key partners that have been vetted and proven to get results for our agents,” stated HomeSmart International Chief Industry Officer Todd Sumney. “Wise Agent is the very type of resource we look for in a SmartAffiliate!”

HomeSmart Agents will have access to Wise Agent’s robust marketing suite, including Landing Pages, Video Text Messaging, and Property Flyers. Wise Agent also provides a Real Estate Postcard solution, Goal Tracker & Commission Reports, all for one low monthly cost.

“I’m very proud to be able to call another Arizona based company our partner, especially one that shares our values and always strives to give their agents access to the best technology and tools available the way HomeSmart does.” -Brandon Wise, Wise Agent Founder, and CEO.

About HomeSmart:

Founded in 2000, HomeSmart offers franchisees efficiency and innovation coupled with the systems and technologies necessary to succeed in today’s evolving real estate industry. Today, the brand has 190 offices in 35 states and has now franchised its proprietary systems and plans continued growth internationally.

About Wise Agent:

Wise Agent is the most powerful all-in-one real estate CRM platform available today. Combining contact management, lead automation, transaction management, and real estate marketing software. Wise Agent has built seamless partner integrations to all of the other most used real estate technology companies in the industry giving real estate professionals one system to run their entire business on. The result is Wise Agent helps REALTORS® save time and make more money with less stress. Wise Agent is based out of the quiet and serene town of Fountain Hills, AZ. To learn more about Wise Agent, visit www.wiseagent.com

