BROWARD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Media Contacts:

Myrleia Maia Kim Fuller

561-451-5547 202-590-3572

mmaia@browardhealth.org kimfuller924@gmail.com

MEDIA ALERT

PRODUCE ALLIANCE FOUNDATION DELIVERING NUTRITIOUS PRODUCE TO BROWARD HEALTH CAREGIVERS

7:30 a.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020

Broward Health Imperial Point, 6401 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale

On-site interviews: Distributor Premier Produce and Broward Health Imperial Point Caregivers

Media can park in the south lot

Broward Health Imperial Point healthcare workers will get a bountiful donation from the Produce Alliance Foundation on Thursday, April 23. The charitable arm of Produce Alliance, LLC, and its distributor Premier Produce have teamed up with Broward Health Foundation to provide fresh produce for caregivers and support staff at Broward Health Imperial Point in Fort Lauderdale.

The “Produce Box Project: Nourish Our Frontlines” donation is part of Produce Alliance Foundation’s national effort to keep the vital produce supply chain operating by providing nutritious relief to front line responders. The fresh produce will be shared with the healthcare workers at the hospital’s intensive care unit, emergency services department, progress care unit and the support staff in those departments.

“This gift of perishables will help further sustain our hardworking healthcare heroes as they endeavor to care for our community,” said Bill Diggs, president of the Broward Health Foundation. The Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund has coordinated a number of in-kind donations of meals and medical supplies for Broward Health caregivers and staff since the COVID-19 outbreak in South Florida. Donations can be made to BrowardHealth.org/COVIDRelief.

Over the past four weeks, the Produce Box Project has benefited more than 4,000 front line workers with over 60,000 pounds of fresh vegetables and fruit. An added by-product of this effort is that it helps protect businesses and farms from shuttering because of the pandemic. The “Produce Box Project: Nourish Our Frontlines” is made possible through the generous donations to Produce Alliance Foundation.

All who donated to the GoFundMe page are listed here https://youtu.be/MFRBJ6_5WNM. If you would like to help fund the Produce Box Project: Nourish Our Frontline campaign to help deliver to the frontline responders in their community can contact Tracy Key at Tracy@KeyandAssociatesDC.com. Go Fund Me and Broll

Video: https://youtu.be/MFRBJ6_5WNM. B-roll and photos are also available.

Follow us on social media at @ProduceAlliance, @PAFoundation_ @BrowardHealth @Premier_Produce

About Broward Health Foundation

The Broward Health Foundation is the fundraising arm of Broward Health, one of the 10 largest public healthcare systems in the nation. The mission of the Broward Health Foundation is to improve the health of the community by providing resources to promote, support, and enhance the programs and initiatives of Broward Health. For more information, visit BrowardHealthFoundation.org.

About Produce Alliance Foundation

The PA Foundation is a 501 (c) 3 comprised both of monetary efforts and/or supplies donated to a collective foundation for the purpose of contributing to charitable causes. During Produce Box Project: Nourish Our Frontlines, the Foundation has provided over 40,000 pounds of fresh quality produce to 3000 front line responders.

About Produce Alliance

Produce Alliance, based in Chicago, Illinois, is a national produce distributor through its alliance of growers/shipper community, providing access to the highest quality of fresh produce. They specialize in category management services including procurement, national distribution, information services, and food safety assurance to foodservice clients across North America, the Caribbean and beyond. Additionally, they manage an alliance of more than fifty independently owned specialty distributors of fresh products with combined produce sales of over $4 billion annually. www.producealliance.com

