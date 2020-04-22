Produce Alliance Foundation logo

Keany Produce and Produce Alliance Keeping the Supply Chain Open

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA ADVISORY

Produce Alliance Foundation Delivering Nutritious

Produce Boxes to The George Washington University Hospital

The Produce Alliance Foundation, the charity arm of Produce Alliance, LLC and distributor Keany Produce, will continue into week four of their national effort to keep the important produce supply chain open and running by providing nutritious relief to frontline responders through distributing fresh produce boxes. The delivery will be on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 6:30 am at the GW University Yard - located between 20th and 21st streets on H street, NW.

The George Washington University Hospital and The GW Medical Faculty Associates faculty and staff, along with other frontline responders are working tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic and to acknowledge their hard work, the first 200 employees will receive a special produce box. Over the past four weeks, the deliveries from Produce Box Project: Nourish Our Frontlines will have served over 3000 frontline workers and over 60,000 pounds of fresh vegetables and fruit. An added by-product of this effort is keeping the supply working in multiple industries, preventing businesses and farms from shutting down and allowing people to do good during times of crisis.

Project Produce Box: Nourish Our Frontlines was made possible through the generous donation to the Produce Alliance Foundation by The Ahearn Family.

If you would like to help fund the Produce Box Project: Nourish Our Frontline campaign through a truck delivery to the frontline responders in their community can contact: Tracy@KeyandAssociatesDC.com or through GoFundMe https://youtu.be/MFRBJ6_5WNM

Time: 6:30 a.m.

Institution: The George Washington University Hospital/GW Medical Faculty Associates

Address: University Yard, Washington, DC 20052

Media Parking: Northside of H St NW between 21st & 20th NW

Media Live Truck location: Northside of H St NW between 21st & 20th NW

Follow us on social media @ProduceAlliance @PAFoundation_ @KeanyProduce @GW_MFA

Notes for Media: Representatives from the local distributor, Keany Produce, who are members of the Produce Alliance, LLC network, and a member of The GW Medical Faculty Associates staff will be on-site to interview at the delivery.

Produce Alliance and Foundation President Melissa Ackerman is available for remote interviews to discuss the important role Produce Alliance has in keeping America’s supply chain running.

As recommended by the CDC, we will be practicing social distancing and wearing personal face coverings and ask that you practice accordingly.

Go Fund Me Video: https://youtu.be/MFRBJ6_5WNM B-roll and photos are also available.

Media Contacts: Produce Alliance: Kim Fuller (202-590-3572) kimfuller924@gmail.com

The George Washington University Hospital: Christine Searight (571-276-0049) christine.searight@gwu-hospital.com

George Washington Faculty Medical Associates: Barbara Porter (202-315-6080) bporter@mfa.gwu.edu

About Produce Alliance Foundation: The PA Foundation is a 501 (c) 3 comprised both of monetary efforts and/or supplies donated to a collective foundation for the purpose of contributing to charitable causes. During Produce Box Project: Nourish Our Frontlines, the Foundation has provided over 60,000 pounds of fresh quality produce to 3000 front line responders. www.producealliance.com/pa-foundation

About Produce Alliance: Produce Alliance, based in Chicago, Illinois, is a national produce distributor through its alliance of growers/shipper community, providing access to the highest quality of fresh produce. They specialize in category management services including procurement, national distribution, information services, and food safety assurance to food service clients across North America, the Caribbean, and beyond. Additionally, they manage an alliance of more than fifty independently owned specialty distributors of fresh products with combined produce sales of over $4 billion annually. www.producealliance.com

Produce Box Project: Nourish Our Frontlines Go Fund Me Video



