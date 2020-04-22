Dean Dorton Offers Short-Term Accounting Assistance amid COVID-19 Pandemic

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dean Dorton is adding Short-Term Accounting Assistance to its Accounting and Financial Outsourcing (AFO) list of available services in an attempt help businesses and organizations who are overwhelmed with day-to-day finance requirements due to the unforeseen circumstances caused by COVID-19.This is the first time that Dean Dorton has offered a short-term accounting solution since relaunching the AFO Service Group in 2016. The new Short-Term Accounting Services provide scalable solutions for clients to help manage their finances and accounting in a cost-effective manner that is completely customizable.With the new Short-Term Accounting Services, there are no restrictions to what accounting and financial management tool the organization must use. This new service is available to any organization in need of assistance, regardless of what accounting method/software they currently utilize.Dean Dorton’s Short-Term Accounting Services include:- Financial reporting and analysis- Board-management presentations- Payroll Administration- Automated services: accounts payable, employee expense reimbursement- Role-specific services: clerical assistance, controller level, CFO- Team-based approach to provide customized plans based on our expertise- Review of existing finance and accounting practices- Experts in Sage Intacct and QuickBooksDean Dorton offers accounting and financial outsourcing services that are the best-in-class, with the fusion of collaborative technology, and expert insights, exceptional outsourced accounting and financial solutions can be found with Dean Dorton. For more information visit: https://deandorton.com/services/accounting-and-financial-outsourcing/short- term-accounting-assistance/About Dean DortonDean Dorton Allen Ford, PLLC (Dean Dorton) provides an integrated suite of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies throughout the region, nationally, and internationally. The firm helps clients strategize, adapt, and change in every stage of business, from startup to growth and proper succession planning. Dean Dorton emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. For more information visit www.deandorton.com



