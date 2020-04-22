OOm Singapore is a 2020 MARKies Awards Finalist

Most Effective Use - Content | Improving Mandarin Self Storage’s Online Visibility through Content Synchronization Most Effective Use - Digital | Digital Infestation: Rentokil’s Creative Ways of Online Marketing with Positive Impact on Conversion for Rentokil Singapore Most Effective Use - TV Video Advertising | More Deals at Harvey Norman: Establishing Brand Recall and Awareness through TrueView Video Ads for Pertama Merchandising (Harvey Norman Singapore)

OOm, the award-winning SEO agency in Singapore, is selected as Finalist in three categories in the Marketing Magazine’s MARKies Awards 2020.

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- OOm, the award-winning provider of SEO services in Singapore, has been selected as a finalist in the Marketing Magazine’s MARKies Awards 2020.This isn’t the first time that the SEO company in Singapore is recognised by the award-giving body. In 2019 , OOm is shortlisted for the Independent Agency of the Year award in Marketing Magazine’s Agency of the Year Awards. In the same awards night, the agency also walked away winning a SILVER for the Search Marketing Agency of the Year category.These are among other awards and recognitions under its belt:WINNER: Best Search Campaign - Agency of the Year MARKies Award 2011SILVER: Best Use of Search - MARKies Awards 2019SILVER: Best Use of Search MARKies Awards 2018 The MARKies Awards recognise and reward the most innovative, creative, and effective campaigns in the digital marketing realm in Singapore. The finalists are judged by an independent panel of senior, client-side marketers and evaluated based on their creative ideas and innovative use of media to drive success to their client.Amidst the stressful, emergency situation the world is in, receiving an accolade gives the company something to look forward to. Holding onto something positive helps its team to centre on things that help them make it through the day and look forward to the day when everything gets back to normal.“We understand now is a very difficult period for everyone due to the COVID-19 situation,” said Ian Cheow, CEO and Co-Founder of OOm in a statement.“It is always nice to receive positive news like this as I hope it helps boost the morale of the team. No matter how hard the road is, we will continue to strive for excellence and we shall emerge stronger from this period,” he added.Wyvan Xu, Business Director and Co-Founder of OOm, also expressed how the company continues to commit itself to excellence regardless of the COVID-19 outbreak.“Being shortlisted in the MARKies awards only proves that regardless of the situation, we are always after excellence in our work,” Xu was quoted as saying.“We strongly believe that by giving our best in what we do for our clients, we will always emerge stronger from such tough situations,” he added.Due to the strict measures in place to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the annual gala dinner ceremony to announce the winners of the 2020 MARKies Awards is postponed until further notice.Follow OOm SG on Facebook and other social media channels for the latest updates on the announcement of winners.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.