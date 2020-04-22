A COMMUNITY UNITED - PEOPLE HELPING PEOPLE

Fulton Medical shares Danolyte Disinfectant with Callaway County and surrounding communities in an effort to protect people and reduce Covid-19 transmission

FULTON, MISSOURI, USA, April 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fulton Medical Center was the first hospital in the Midwest to install Danolyte Global’s disinfectant system earlier this year. The system produces a non-toxic, noncorrosive disinfectant solution, that's safe for humans and animals but 100 times more powerful than bleach. Danolyte is an EPA registered solution that kills the most resistant microbes including staphylococcus, C. diff, MRSA, listeria, legionella, the influenza virus, and the SARS CoV-2 virus. Purchasing the Danolyte system provided Fulton Medical the ability to produce the disinfectant solution on site.

Will Strawn, Fulton Medical's facilities manager started reaching out a few weeks ago to the first responders in Fulton and surrounding communities to offer Danolyte at no charge. "Anything we can do to work together as a community is key to helping eliminate this virus. First responders in rural areas have less access to the supplies they need and so far we are supplying it to City of Fulton's Police and Fire Departments, the Callaway County Sheriff's Department and the City of Columbia's Police Department. They are using it to spray uniforms, vests, vehicles, sleeping and cooking areas as well as in the inmate holding areas. We are also working with the Callaway Ambulance District to get Danolyte approved for use in all ambulances and EMS vehicles." Strawn said

.

Don Buchanan, CEO of Fulton Medical Center stated, "We are grateful to have the Danolyte system. We use it throughout the hospital several times daily. With it, our staff and patients can take comfort that we are doing everything we can to reduce their risk of infection when visiting our facility. We’ve been sharing it with local first responders in Fulton and Columbia and they seem very pleased with it too. We invite the public to come and get some for their personal use as well."

Lt. Dall Hedges from the Fulton PD stated, "The product is working good, and is a big help to the department. With the shortage of cleaning products available right now, the dept would not be able to disinfect police cars the way they are supposed to without Danolyte, and we really appreciate it.”

Jim Blaska, a retired Columbia PD officer who now oversees the facility & equipment stated, "The Columbia Police Department is using Danolyte as our exclusive disinfectant. We made the switch because of the ease of use and because it doesn't destroy our uniforms, vests & protective vest carriers like bleach does. Everyone has been very pleased with it, our custodial staff is using Danolyte 3 times a day to disinfect everything in the building including the holding areas and it has cut the overall cleaning time in half because of its simple application process."

Anyone living in the Callaway County area may come to Fulton Medical Clinic if they would like to have Danolyte for personal use at home or the office. Fulton Medical Clinic is located at 850 N. Hospital Drive Suite F, Fulton, MO 65251 and will be open between the hours of 9:00 am - 4:30 pm Monday through Thursday and 9:00 am - 1:00 pm on Friday's, excluding holidays. Fulton Medical only has a small supply of bottles available, so we recommend bringing an opaque bottle or container with a lid so we can fill it for you.

"As long as we have enough, we’re happy to share what we don’t use," said Buchanan

ABOUT NOBLE HEALTH CORPORATION

Noble Health’s mission is to provide high-quality medical care that addresses the needs of the communities we serve. Our goal is to serve the community and its residents with comprehensive medical services delivered at reasonable prices and with the highest integrity. We will work diligently and forthrightly with local, state and federal governments towards a sustainable model that provides medical services for all.

Noble Health Management is a subsidiary of Noble Health Corporation headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Noble Health Corp is dedicated to the mission of revitalizing community healthcare through service, quality, and integrity.

ABOUT FULTON MEDICAL CENTER

FMC is a community hospital located in Fulton, Missouri in Callaway County.

FMC is an acute care hospital with 35 beds, 24/7/365 emergency department, and a walk-in clinic.

It has proudly served the residence of Callaway and surrounding counties since 1985.

Noble Health Management took over operations at FMC in December 2019 and is in the

process of expanding health services and implementing leading-edge technology.



