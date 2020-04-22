Upgrade and Re-energize your brand with Fotis Georgiadis; Interviews with Hélène Clabecq, Kaye Putnam and Kean Graham

Hélène Clabecq, Founder of Lives/Disrupted and is a Brand Specialist Kaye Putnam, developed The Clarity Code. Kean Graham, the CEO of MonetizeMore

Hélène Clabecq, Kaye Putnam and Kean Graham discuss brand image, re-energizing, trust and competitive advantage.

To feel confident buying, people usually need to be familiar with you. They need to know, like, and trust you — and encounter you at multiple touch points over time.” — Kaye Putnam, developed The Clarity Code.

He can guide you through the shark-infested waters of the business world to become successful.Hélène Clabecq, Founder of Lives/Disrupted and is a Brand SpecialistIn a nutshell, how would you define the difference between brand marketing (branding) and product marketing (advertising)? Can you explain?For me, product marketing is a one-shot. Your clients have a need, you market the right product, they buy it, job done.Brand marketing adds a layer of experience to the product (or service) that you sell. It takes into account the emotions of your client. How will they FEEL when interacting with your product. Will it transform them? Make them think? Make them feel a different way about themselves, the world? Will they be proud to associate themselves with your product? Will it represent them in a way, that they stand for? Will it mean something to them that goes beyond the actual problem it resolves?Can you explain to our readers why it is important to invest resources and energy into building a brand, in addition to the general marketing and advertising efforts?I specialize in personal branding, which implies marketing people. It used to be reserved for figures of authority. But nowadays with social media and the internet in general, we all have platforms to share our voice. Building our brand is ensuring that we communicate our values, goals, and missions in a way that resonates with our audience.Let’s now talk about rebranding. What are a few reasons why a company would consider rebranding?I’ve managed several rebranding campaigns and usually, the reason is a change of strategic direction. You realize that you’re not being perceived in the way that you intended. You’ve changed, or your product has changed and evolved over time, and it’s time to rebrand. Getting support doing this is crucial to not lose what you’ve already built. The entire interview is available here Kaye Putnam, developed The Clarity Code.In a nutshell, how would you define the difference between brand marketing (branding) and product marketing (advertising)? Can you explain?I always say that marketing is what you do, and your brand is who you are. To me, that’s the difference. And your unique messages are at the intersection of those two things.Can you explain to our readers why it is important to invest resources and energy into building a brand, in addition to the general marketing and advertising efforts?This is one of the most common questions I get. For business owners, they tend to think of it like this: “What’s the ROI of branding?”And I get it! As entrepreneurs, we have to be careful and intentional about how we spend our time and money. But it’s a real rookie mistake to think that branding costs are not a good — or necessary — investment. In fact, defining and developing a compelling and memorable brand is the most important and foundational investment you can make. It makes all other decisions easier. It makes all of your marketing more effective.If you want to improve your sales funnel, increase your sales conversion rates, grow your audience… You have to start by getting crystal clear on your brand. Skipping this step essentially makes it so that you’re sort throwing spaghetti at the wall and hoping it will stick — which is not a good strategy. (It’s actually not a strategy at all!) That’s what I learned early on in my career with those radio spots I mentioned above. They weren’t landing with people and converting listeners to action-takers — because they hadn’t been build on a solid brand foundation. Learn more about brand and image in the full interview Kean Graham, the CEO of MonetizeMoreIn a nutshell, how would you define the difference between brand marketing (branding) and product marketing (advertising)? Can you explain?Brand Marketing: More of a long-term marketing strategy to improve awareness and recall of the brand while purposefully adjusting brand associations to maximize the overall brand value.Product Marketing: This form of marketing has more of a short-term approach to drive sales of a product. It’s strategy’s goals are to get a direct response that involves marketing specific features, promotions and short-term value adds.To sum up, brand marketing is more of a long-term approach that focuses on the soft-side of marketing while product marketing focuses more on the short-term and can be more easily quantified via short-term sales and leads.Can you explain to our readers why it is important to invest resources and energy into building a brand, in addition to the general marketing and advertising efforts?It’s important to invest in a brand and marketing to develop a long-term competitive advantage. This investment builds a valuable brand that leads to greater customer loyalty, the ability to charge higher prices, increased sales conversions and greater referral rates via positive word of mouth. As a company invests in a successful branding strategy, it builds a marketing moat that enables the growth of the company while securing the current revenues. Read up on the full interview here 