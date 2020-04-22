Laurel Police Department Recipient of Produce Alliance Foundation Nutritious Produce Boxes

Produce Alliance Foundation logo

Nutritious Produce Boxes to Laurel Police Department

LAUREL, MD-- April 21, 2020 – The Produce Alliance Foundation, the charity arm of Produce Alliance, LLC and their distributor Keany Produce, will continue into week four of their national effort to keep the important produce supply chain open and running by providing nutritious relief to frontline responders through distributing fresh produce boxes the Laurel Police Department in Maryland on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 1:00 pm at the Partnership Hall Activity Center.

The Laurel Police Department, along with other frontline responders, are working excruciating hours during the COVID-19 pandemic and to acknowledge their hard work will receive a special produce box when they leave their shift. Over the past four weeks, the deliveries from Produce Box Project: Nourish Our Frontlines will have served over 4000 frontline workers and over 60,000 pounds of fresh vegetables and fruit. This week the Produce Alliance Foundation is serving the first police department. An added by-product of this effort is keeping the supply working in multiple industries, preventing businesses and farms from shutting down and allowing people to do good during times of crisis.

Project Produce Box: Nourish Our Frontlines was made possible through the generous donation by Patrice King Brickman, CEO of Inspire Capital, and made a generous donation from the Patrice King Brickman Family Foundation to get fresh produce into the hand of people keep the country safe while keeping the workforce of multiple industries employed.

If you would like to help fund a truckload or an entire institution for the Produce Box Project: Nourish Our Frontline campaign contact: Tracy@KeyandAssociatesDC.com or contribute via the Produce Alliance Foundation GoFundMe https://youtu.be/MFRBJ6_5WNM.

Date: Thursday, April 23, 2020

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Institution: Laurel Police Department

Partnership Activity Center

811 5th Street

Laurel, MD 20707

Join the Laurel Police Department for a Facebook Live Broadcast @LaurelPolice and follow Laurel TV Laurel TV YouTube Channel.

Follow us on social media @ProduceAlliance @PAFoundation_ @KeanyProduce

Facebook @LaurelPolice Twitter @LaurelPolice Instagram @LaurelPD

Notes for Media: Representatives from distributor Keany Produce, who are members of the Produce Alliance, LLC network, and Chief Russ Hammill will be on-site to interview at the delivery.

Produce Alliance and Foundation President Melissa Ackerman is available for remote interviews to discuss the important role Produce Alliance has in keeping America’s supply chain running. A recent Opinion in The Hill. https://bit.ly/2VOWQSv

As recommended by the CDC, we will be practicing social distancing and wearing personal face coverings and ask that you practice accordingly.

GoFundMe Video and Broll. Video: https://youtu.be/MFRBJ6_5WNM. B-roll and photos are also available.

Media Contacts: Produce Alliance: Kim Fuller (202-590-3572) kimfuller924@gmail.com

Laurel Police Department: Laura Guenin (443-254-1339) lguenin@laurel.md.us

About Produce Alliance Foundation: The PA Foundation is a 501 (c) 3 comprised both of monetary efforts and/or supplies donated to a collective foundation for the purpose of contributing to charitable causes. During Produce Box Project: Nourish Our Frontlines, the Foundation has provided over 40,000 pounds of fresh quality produce to 3000 front line responders. www.producealliance.com/pafoundation

About Produce Alliance: Produce Alliance, based in Chicago, Illinois, is a national produce distributor through its alliance of growers/shipper community, providing access to the highest quality of fresh produce. They specialize in category management services including procurement, national distribution, information services, and food safety assurance to foodservice clients across North America, the Caribbean and beyond. Additionally, they manage an alliance of more than fifty independently owned specialty distributors of fresh products with combined produce sales of over $4 billion annually. www.producealliance.com

