IN CELEBRATION OF EARTH DAY, APPLE PREMIERES NEW ANIMATED SHORT FILM “HERE WE ARE: NOTES FOR LIVING ON PLANET EARTH,”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of Earth Day, “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth” makes its global premiere now available exclusively on Apple TV+, a home for award-winning, educational children’s programming.

New animated, family film comes to life through the voices of Academy Award and Golden Globe-winner Meryl Streep, Emmy Award-winner and BAFTA-nominee Chris O’Dowd (“Girls,” “State of the Union”), SAG Award nominee and Critics' Choice Award-winner Jacob Tremblay (“Room,” “Wonder”) and Oscar nominee Ruth Negga (“Loving,” “Ad Astra”). In this poignant and captivating love letter to Earth from author Oliver Jeffers, based on his No. 1 New York Times Bestseller and 2017’s No. 1 TIME Best Book of the Year, a precocious 7-year-old learns about the wonders of the planet from his parents over the course of Earth Day. (www.apple.co/-hereweare)

ABOUT “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth”

This captivating animated film, based on the No. 1 New York Times Bestseller and 2017’s No. 1 TIME Best Book of the Year, follows a precocious 7-year-old (voiced by Tremblay) who, over the course of Earth Day, learns about the wonders of the planet from his parents (voiced by O’Dowd and Negga) — and from a mysterious exhibit at the aptly titled Museum of Everything. The insightful and poignant short film is narrated by Streep.

From the multi-BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning, Oscar-nominated independent animation studio, Studio AKA, the 36-minute film is written by BAFTA Award-winning Philip Hunt (“Ah Pook is Here,” “Lost and Found”) and Academy Award-winning Luke Matheny (“God of Love,” “Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street,” “Ghostwriter”); directed by Hunt, and executive produced by Academy Award-nominated and BAFTA Award-winning Sue Goffe (“A Morning Stroll,” “Varmints,” “Lost and Found,” “Hey Duggee”), Hunt and renowned author Oliver Jeffers (“Here We Are,” “Lost and Found,” “The Day the Crayons Quit”). Alex Somers (“How to Train Your Dragon,” “Captain Fantastic”) is the music composer.

“Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth” joins Apple’s award-winning programming for kids and families now streaming on Apple TV+, including “Helpsters” and “Ghostwriter” from Sesame Workshop; and “Snoopy in Space,” from Peanuts. With families around the world staying at home, Apple is featuring curated collections of TV shows, movies, music, podcasts, books, apps and games for families and kids of all ages. These collections have been created to help parents educate and entertain their kids and to assist teachers who are exploring creative ways to facilitate remote learning.



