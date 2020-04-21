'Parents as Tutors' Provides Support for Parents of Struggling Readers
How Do Parents Provide Intervention for Struggling Learners?
Many parents are turning to the resources provided by Parents as Tutors (www.parentsastutors.com). Parents as Tutors provides books with reading strategies and guidance specifically written for parents, in both English and Spanish. They also provide video demonstrations of how parents can actually use the strategies to teach their children. Parents as Tutors was started by a school administrator, Dr Andrea Thompson, who believes that partnership between home and school is more than attending school functions. She believes that it includes preparing parents to academically support their children, thereby contributing to the school's vision and mission. Dr Thompson believes that with children being home, and parents' roles being changed to facilitator-of-learning, it proves her point that as educators we must build parents' capacity to academically support their children.
Parents are finding these video-tutorials to be quite beneficial. Dr Thompson pledges to prepare more videos as the weeks go by. She is especially concerned with current Kindergartners' readiness for the upcoming 1st grade, so she encourages parents to use the strategies shared in her video, How to Academically Prepare and Engage your Kindergartner (www.parentsastutors.com/reading-standards.html).
Dr. Andrea Thompson
Parents as Tutors
email us here
+1 240-433-3346
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
How to Help Children Understand Multiple Meaning Words
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.