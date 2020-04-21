'Parents as Tutors' Provides Support for Parents of Struggling Readers

How Do Parents Provide Intervention for Struggling Learners?

Parents Need Intervention Strategies: We provide and demonstrate that for them” — Parents as Tutors

CLINTON, MARYLAND, USA, April 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With so many schools closed for the remainder of the school year, parents are finding that they have become facilitators of learning. They have taken on the role of tutors, especially in cases where their children needed and have now lost special services and additional interventions, or were just struggling readers. Other concerns are Kindergartners who were demonstrating readiness for learning, and are now facing a slow down. Some parents mentioned the necessity to dig deep remembering how and what they learned, but then realizing that their children do not learn the way they learned. Others are not afraid to say, 'teaching is just not my thing.' Some have also indicated that they are just following what the teacher sends because they do not know the curriculum or understand strategies.Many parents are turning to the resources provided by Parents as Tutors ( www.parentsastutors.com ). Parents as Tutors provides books with reading strategies and guidance specifically written for parents, in both English and Spanish. They also provide video demonstrations of how parents can actually use the strategies to teach their children. Parents as Tutors was started by a school administrator, Dr Andrea Thompson, who believes that partnership between home and school is more than attending school functions. She believes that it includes preparing parents to academically support their children, thereby contributing to the school's vision and mission. Dr Thompson believes that with children being home, and parents' roles being changed to facilitator-of-learning, it proves her point that as educators we must build parents' capacity to academically support their children.Parents are finding these video-tutorials to be quite beneficial. Dr Thompson pledges to prepare more videos as the weeks go by. She is especially concerned with current Kindergartners' readiness for the upcoming 1st grade, so she encourages parents to use the strategies shared in her video, How to Academically Prepare and Engage your Kindergartner ( www.parentsastutors.com/reading-standards.html ).

How to Help Children Understand Multiple Meaning Words



