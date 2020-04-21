Prove Your Value with Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2020

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 24th Annual Shared Services and Outsourcing Week (SSOW), the longest running shared services and outsourcing event in the world, will be postponed this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The 1000+ attendee event, which was set to take place at the Rosen Shingle Creek Orlando, FL, will still remain at the same venue but instead will be hosted from August 31st to September 3rd.The health, safety and well-being of the SSOW attendees, partners and employees is paramount, and this is the only action that is within our power in order to make sure that they remain healthy and safe during these uncertain times. Rescheduling this event will allow for SSOW to deliver the same experience that you are accustomed to, in a safe environment.The conference will still bring together 150+ speakers to discuss the latest industry advancements and trending topics. Event features will still be hosted including SSON’s Impact Awards, Startup Zone, SSOWomen and CFO Boardroom hosted by IBM. These unforeseen circumstances will not hinder the quality of the event but instead we will use this added time to enhance the program. These enhancements will include but are not limited to new speakers, added impact award categories, and session updates. Regarding the Impact Awards our panel of esteemed judges spent hours looking over the data, case studies, testimonials, and metrics submitted by the applicants, and agreed that these finalists served above and beyond the rest. Our judging panel includes, Tony Saldanha President Transformant & Former VP of GBS at P&G, Shivani Bhatia Vice President of Shared Services at Berlitz Corporation, Todd Blevins Vice President of Global Business Services at UL, Jay Desai Senior Director of Outsourcing COE at AbbVie, Ajinka Kulkarni Senior Director of Data Science and AI at Scale at RBC, Dave Brajkovich CTO at Polaris Transport, Lee Rubinoff Senior Director of Finance at Celestica, Tom Nesteruk Vice President of HR Shared Services at AdventHealth, Karla Younger VP of HR Services at Coca Cola, Cindy Gallagher CEO at Liberty Source, and Tracey Thomas Koch Senior Director of Shared Services at Tribune Publishing.We are proud to announce that the finalists for each category are: Automation: Finalists: Infosys, Mars Inc., HP, Ascension Ministry Services, IBM, Johnson & Jhnsoon, Censosud, Mondelez International. Change Management and Business Transformation: Finalists: Black Hills Energy, Mondelez International, Advent Health, IBM, Mars Inc., Ecopetrol, Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Customer Centricity: Finalists: Advent Health, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Black Hills Energy, Mars Inc. Infosys BPM, and T-Mobile. Creative Talent Management: Finalists: Mondelez International, IBM, Black Hills Energy, Mars Inc. Process Improvement and Value Creation: Finalists: Mars Inc., Ecopetrol, IBM, Black Hills Energy. Finance: Finalists: IBM Finance, Mars Inc., IBM. Human Resources: Finalists: Black Hills Energy, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Mars Inc., IBM. Service Provider of the Year: Finalists: Agilify, Speaks Marketing Group, Aeries Technology. Technology of the Year. Finalists: IBM, Catalytic, Blackline, Solve.care.The Shared Services and Outsourcing Network , the organizer of the event, is the largest and most establishedCommunity of shared services and outsourcing professionals in the world, with over 120,000 members.



