IBM To Sponsor CFO Boardroom at Shared Services & Outsourcing Week

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / --The Shared Services & Outsourcing Network is proud to announce that IBM has come is partnering with the 24th Annual Shared Services & Outsourcing Week as the official sponsor of the first ever CFO Boardroom . Shared Services & Outsourcing Week will take place over the course of four days, from March 23rd to the 26th, at the Rosen Shingle Creek, and will be host to 1000+ business services professionals who will be sharing their knowledge in the space.The CFO Boardroom is an invitation-only forum where strategic financial decision-makers will come together to discuss their enterprise-wide financial transformations and what the future has in store for their organization. Those invited to join will participate in a facilitated and open-forum discussion after hearing case studies from leading organizations. These discussions will take place over the course of two days, Wednesday, March 25th and Thursday, March 26th, and will focus on the finance function of the future.This exclusive two day forum, will bring in qualified thought leaders to enhance the discussion and bring high level insights to the room. Speakers such as Benjamin Elliott, CFO, Randstad NA, Peter Diamandis, Founder, X-Prize, Co-Founder, Singularity University, will be joined by other CFO’s in attendance including Craig Logan of Ajinomoto, Wayne Rappaport of NBA Development League, and Ashish Gupta of Presto to examine today’s most pressing points.As one of the world’s leading companies, IBM Services partners with organizations and their senior executive in pursuit of transforming into a cognitive enterprise. Through reimagining business processes, building intelligent workflows, and helping businesses run more efficiently, IBM is helping to reinvent smarter operations. By sponsoring the CFO Boardroom, IBM is proving their commitment to reimagine the future of operations by delivering insights and experiences fueled by exponential technologies. The boardroom will facilitate important conversations on the minds of CFOs, such as future workplace trends, strategies to attain, train, and retain, the finance leader of the future, how process mining supports next gen finance and more.For more information on the 24th Annual Shared Services & Outsourcing Week, please contact SSON Marketing Manager, Geena Monaco at Geena.Monaco@iqpc.com



