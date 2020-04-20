Shared Services & Intelligent Automation Series of Events Going Digital

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Shared Services & Intelligent Automation series of events team has announced that they are launching a series of free digital events, virtual roundtables, and one-on-one meetings for their customers. In addition to their traditionally live events that will take place towards the end of the year, they are rolling out new initiatives for continued learning opportunities within the community.The digital events will cover a variety of topics and will provide professionals with the chance to earn CPE credits that are usually acquired through in person events. The topics include: Shared Services & Outsourcing, higher education, IT financial management, HR, intelligent automation, and finance & accounting. These digital events will run over the course of 1-2 days and will feature expert speakers such as the CIO of Borden Dairy, VP of Technology Business Management at Globe Life, Executive Director HR Shared Services at UC Davis, and more.The Shared Services & Intelligent Automation series of events team will also be hosting virtual roundtables that will allow for a more intimate discussion between professionals. Roundtables will comprise no more than 15 members, all of which will be chosen from those who request to attend. Topics for roundtables include business continuity planning in business services, intelligent automation enabling business continuity planning, enhancing process mining for process automation tracking & analysis and more. The Shared Services and Outsourcing Network , the organizer of these events, is the largest and most established community of shared services and outsourcing professionals in the world, with over 140,000 members. For more information on the digital opportunities for continued learning email geena.monaco@iqpc.com or access the calendar of events



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.