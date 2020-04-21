Our goal is to help our customers grow and by adding QuickBooks products and services to our solution line-up, we are able to fulfill our mission and better serve our customers here in New England,” — Frank Leonard President/CEO

STERLING, MA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Frank Leonard

Trivium Technology Inc, Inc

fleonard@triviumtechnology.net

978-219-2500

Trivium Now Offers Intuit QuickBooks Products and Services to its Customers

Northborough, MA – April 20, 2020, 2020 – Trivium Technology Inc. announced today that it is now offering QuickBooks products and services to its customers in a continued effort to meet their customers’ needs and provide them opportunities for growth. The QuickBooks products and services now being offered by Trivium to its customers include QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Desktop, QuickBooks payroll and payments solutions, point-of-sale and hosted services.

“Our goal is to help our customers grow and by adding QuickBooks products and services to our solution line-up, we are able to fulfill our mission and better serve our customers here in New England,” said Frank Leonard, CEO and President of Trivium Technology, Inc.

Intuit QuickBooks provides an ecosystem of fully integrated products and services to meet the needs of small and mid-sized businesses. Many of Trivium’s customers are manufacturers who are looking for an integrated approach to create efficiencies, save time, and provide insights into company performance. for their current Intuit software solutions. Trivium knows that by adding QuickBooks products and services to its offerings, it is better able to meet customer demand and provide them with the ability to benefit from the QuickBooks integrated product platform.

For additional information about QuickBooks family of products, visit www.triviumtech.net or call Frank Leonard or Mike King at 978-219-2500.

About Trivium Technology Inc,

Trivium is a value added reseller(VAR) of a full line of leading edge technology products and services for small to medium sized manufacturers, enabling them to build more efficient business models, maximize their technology investments and eliminate the confusion of working with multiple service providers. Servicing New England, New York and New Jersey, Trivium Technology Inc specializes in accounting and manufacturing software sales, service and support and are Misys Manufacturing business partners and five star rated Implementation Partners, Acctivate Inventory Software resellers, and a Managed Services provider. Visit their website at www.triviumtech.net



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.