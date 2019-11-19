Organizational Changes Strengthen Trivium Inc.

NORTHBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

New Hires Bolster Trivium Technology Inc.

Northborough-based firm continues growth with two new employees

Northborough, MA – November 15, 2019 – Trivium Technology, Inc. announced today it has hired two industry veterans as it continues to fulfill its’ mission of growth. Appointed were Frankie Tavares as Director of Technology Services, Samantha Start as Level One Help Desk Representative “We are excited to add the level of experience our two newest employees bring,” said Frank Leonard, President of Trivium Technology, Inc. “These are two extraordinarily talented people who will allow us to better serve our growing customer base and help the organization meet its’ corporate goals,” he added.

As Director of Technology Services, Tavares will oversee all aspects of a client’s migration to and integration of all the Managed Services and Managed Security service offed at Trivium. Tavares has a deep functional understanding on how a help desk and service department runs.

As a Level One Help Desk, Start will be responsible for working with existing customers on technology issues from desktop roll outs to standard help desk request. Prior to joining Trivium, Start was a Service Technician at Oxford Based QSA



In April 15, 2019 Trivium announced new plans for growth and expansion, including new office and training facilities in Northborough, MA which will allow them to better serve their growing customer base. “Our plan is to continue to grow and Steve, Frankie and Sam will help us fulfill our mission and manage that growth in the coming years,” Leonard said.

About Trivium Technology, Inc.

Trivium is a value-added reseller (VAR) of a full line of leading-edge technology products and services for small to medium sized manufacturers, enabling them to build more efficient business models, maximize their technology investments and eliminate the confusion of working with multiple service providers. Servicing New England, Trivium Technology, Inc. Managed IT Services and Managed Security Services Visit their website at www.Triviumtech,net

