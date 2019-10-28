Organizational Changes Strengthen Trivium Inc.

STERLING, MA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northborough-based firm intensifies its Managed Service practice

Trivium Inc. announced today some organizational changes that will further bolster its Managed Services practice. Frankie Tavares has been promoted to Vice President/CTO. Samantha Start has been appointed Help Desk Technician. “We know this further energizes our MSP practice by the promotion of Frankie and the addition of Samantha”, said Frank Leonard, President of Trivium Inc. “These changes will allow us to better serve our Managed Services customer base as well as help the organization meet its corporate goals and objectives,” he added.

As Vice President/CTO, Tavares responsibilities will now include all aspects of a client’s migration to and integration into our Managed Services platform. Frankie will oversee the Help Desk team.

Over 4 years ago, Trivium started their plans for continuous growth and expansion by first moving to a new and larger office & training facility in Northborough. In winter of 2016 and then again in spring of 2017, Baesis added new sales and consulting staff to further strengthen the business. “We have continued to grow our business and with the promotion and addition of staff we can better serve new & existing clients while fulfilling our mission and help us meet our growth objectives in the coming years,” Leonard said.

About Trivium Technology, Inc.

Trivium is a value added reseller (VAR) of a full line of leading-edge technology products and services for small to medium sized manufacturers, enabling them to build more efficient business models, maximize their technology investments and eliminate the confusion of working with multiple service providers. Servicing New England. Visit their website at www.triviumtech.net



