LSI Named a Finalist for 2020 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the Partner Managed Cloud Category

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, April 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LSI today announced that SAP has recognized it as a finalist for an SAP® Pinnacle Award in the Partner Managed Cloud category. SAP presents these awards annually to the top partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers run better. Winners and finalists in 34 categories were chosen based on recommendations from the SAP field, customer feedback and performance indicators.

This award recognizes LSI as an SAP partner that has demonstrated convincing growth and offers customer-centric services to multiple customers in a full-service approach based on on-premise and cloud solutions from SAP. Customers are able to compare experienced partners head to head in order to choose a complete solution that will work for their specific needs. With LSI’s partner managed cloud, the tenant obtains their entire SAP landscape from LSI. The benefits of LSI’s partner managed cloud are clear from a customer prospective.

Nader Tirandazi, Managing Partner for LSI, highlights these benefits: “As software and services selection buying processes change across the market, clients are more and more determined to put together a single, consolidated, packaged vendor solution which encompasses license software, services, and ongoing support. LSI’s partner managed cloud offers exactly this value to net new and existing clients. LSI delivers the packaging with its industry extensions, allowing quicker time to value, cost savings, client adoption, and project success. LSI is passionate about this new age buying process and believes LSI’s partner managed cloud is one of the best models to achieve these benefits.”

LSI is an SAP gold partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program. From more than 21,000 SAP partners worldwide, only 27 partners are chosen to receive an SAP Pinnacle Award for their commitment to value creation, exponential growth, and simplification. These outstanding partners demonstrate the ability to understand customers’ business needs, deliver unmatched value, offer solutions that reduce complexity, and help every customer become a best-run business.

About LSI

LSI was founded in 1998 with a mission to transform government, national security, healthcare and education via the adoption of best-in-class business practices and digitalization. Fast forward to today and LSI leverages secure and cutting-edge technologies engineered by SAP to create the Intelligent Public Enterprise for Federal, State, Local Government, Education and Healthcare organizations.

