LogicalDOC Set for Better Performance with an Exciting New Update

LogicalDOC has added a new feature to the Enterprise Document management system with its latest update that is set to make headways

With this new step, we want to increase the ROI of our customer's existing infrastructure, leveraging the ability to capture data from any source” — Marco Meschieri

CARPI, MO, ITALY, April 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LogicalDOC is pleased to announce its new feature, the Zonal OCR with its latest 8.4.2 update of the Enterprise Document Management Software. The Zonal OCR feature has several benefits facilitating the ease of document management along with information access. Moreover, this feature would prove to be helpful in terms of cost-cutting and productivity.

Document management may not seem to be a great deal and is generally ignored but documents are crucial for any and every organization. Realizing this importance, the need for having a document management system triggered LogicalDOC to make one. LogicalDOC is a global software company that works on Enterprise Document Management Software. LogicalDOC believes that a management system will make working with documents easy and smooth eventually saving data retrieval time form long hours to a few seconds making work efficient and productive. The second thing that a document management software facilitates with is collaborative access and that too irrespective of location. Apart from all this, document management systems are a paperless solution neglecting the generation of paper documents. Revisions, signing of documents and online tools are all available online further reducing cost.

LogicalDOC implemented a type of optical character recognition, the Zonal OCR. This OCR permits the software to read particular areas or "zones" of a document. To define these zones, precise OCR templates have to be set in the LogicalDOC's administration. There is no need for any third-party software as the zone designer is rooted in the web interface itself.

A majority of companies’ desire to grow the ROI of their present infrastructure, leveraging the capacity to obtain data and documents from any source, transforming it into data and then sharing it across the company in an orderly, secure and cost-efficient approach. The capture solution provided by LogicalDOC is easy to use and also allows organizations to rapidly reduce expenditure and simultaneously enhance productivity.

This new feature also complements the existing feature of transforming paper documents and e-documents into precise and Transform paper documents, forms, and e-documents into accurate and accessible business data. The Zonal OCR feature also permits metadata extraction from the scans. In addition to these, the scanning data flow can be made automatic and the processing time & customer satisfaction has been improved eventually saving cost. Diving into the details of the feature, the Zonal OCR does not need any third party or external editor and batch or immediate processing can be carried out through a particular scheduled task. It also supports multiple formats, which are images, PDFs and other formats. The Zonal OCR feature can also be accessed by the Automation and Web Services API.

About LogicalDOC

LogicalDOC is a global software company based in Carpi, Italy. LogicalDOC was established with an aim to attend to Enterprise Document Management needs extending across a broad range of areas on a global scale. LogicalDOC assists companies to collaborate on, search, and manage all the documents on which they and their business depend on. LogicalDOC assures its clients with exceptional savings annually with the help of technology. The LogicalDOC growth model relies on the laws of modern software engineering: community strengths, commitment to quality standards, business-friendly practices, and high performance.

