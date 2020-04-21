Alan Hoffman, Executive Vice President of Global Affairs at Herbalife Nutrition Dr Martin Zizi MD-PhD, the founder and CEO of Aerendir Mobile Inc Dava Guthmiller, founder, and chief creative officer of Noise 13

Alan Hoffman on 'grit', Dr Zizi on 'future is now' and Dava Guthmiller on 'brand and image'.

Today I will make THE experiment that will solve cancer by attacking its metabolism.” — Dr Martin Zizi MD-PhD, the founder and CEO of Aerendir Mobile Inc

Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well-rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.Three different topics discussed by three different people in interviews by Fotis Georgiadis: Grit, branding & image, and the future that is present. Pulling out details and bringing to life the stories behind successful people as well as their current and future projects helps build brand and image awareness. Additionally, topics such as 'grit', help others understand what it takes and how to get there. Alan Hoffman, Executive Vice President of Global Affairs at Herbalife NutritionBased on your experience, can you share 5 pieces of advice about how one can develop Grit?Challenge yourself. Always strive to learn new things and push yourself to take on more responsibility. You might not always succeed, but the lessons learned will make you more resilient the next time. One of my colleagues at the Department of Justice had suddenly resigned, and we needed someone to take over. I volunteered and spent the next several weeks developing a knowledge base that resulted in my leading the Department's efforts and ultimately enacting meaningful legislation involving economic espionage. While there were many stumbles along the way, this was the first time I took an idea from inception all the way through the legislative process, making the process less daunting the next time.Challenge conventional wisdom. Don’t always follow the same path that others have charted and continuously question whether conventional wisdom is the best answer. By doing so, you might be taking a risk, but the ultimate outcome may be better, more effective or efficient. Always learn from others but remember that new frontiers have never been tackled by simply doing what someone else did. Working in government gave me a rare opportunity to affect change and by challenging conventional wisdom about topics such as criminal justice reform and corporate governance, I was able to help enact legislation benefiting millions of people. For example, on the eve of passing the landmark Sarbanes Oxley Act, I contemplated a world where CEOs and CFOs were required to sign off on their financial filings. In a matter of hours, we were able to draft legislation and get it approved by the US Senate. This legislation ultimately became law, allowing for greater transparency and accountability in corporate America. Finish reading the full interview here Dr. Martin Zizi MD-PhD, the founder and CEO of Aerendir Mobile IncCan you tell us about the “Bleeding edge” technological breakthroughs that you are working on? How do you think that will help people?I never thought that AI needed the Cloud to work, as the brain does not learn or train as we do with big data. Children learn to walk around age one, and they are not connected to hundreds of other children learning from each other at all times, right? Our brain learns by simulating mistakes. This makes mistakes safe, as they are not real. But the brain can — without consciously doing so — learn from those simulations and modify its wiring (its coding) from this ‘hidden’ learning. So, it will never be about big data, but about smart information and about learning from mistakes not just from large-scale statistics (aka big data).Using those radical concepts, we were able to build one of the most effective and fully cloudless AI engines ever. Equipped with this first-of-its-kind capability, we developed a line of products, both can allow users to use their body as passwords to protect and shield themselves against data abuses and breaches. By being able to be at the true edge of what is Edge computing, we can give every individual the right to decide when and who has access to their personal data. It is quite a statement and quite a revolution in thinking and product design. Privacy is Democracy. By giving choices to users, customers, and citizens, we can unleash the true power of IT without risking the dystopian “Big Brother” models. 1994 was not “1994” as Steve Jobs once told, but 2018 was!The first two products available are foolproof biometric authenticator and anti-AI-bot. Read the rest of this fascinating interview here Dava Guthmiller, founder, and chief creative officer of Noise 13Can you share 5 strategies that a company can do to upgrade and re-energize their brand and image”? Please share an example for each.1. Re-evaluate your internal brand. When was the last time you looked at your company’s core values? What internal or external touchpoints can be updated or strengthened? Recently, we did a brand workshop with high-end rug design showroom, Woven, to help their disparate teams — spanning designers, rug handlers and sales crew — feel better connected. After helping their leadership clarify messaging, validated by a full team survey, we successfully helped the company implement their refreshed values in candidate interview questions, monthly all-hands meetings, and even how the team interacts with customers.2. Look at the whole visual picture. Where does your brand show up visually? What's working best, and what opportunities can use a refresh? Even if you love your logo, the supporting design system is a key area that typically needs a reboot — and that involves a full touchpoint audit. This was our first step in helping Spare the Air evolve their branding. A great tip: find every example of your visual system and cover your conference room walls — seriously PRINT IT OUT and tape it up. Seeing everything side-by-side really highlights what needs the most help, which teams are executing best, and who needs more guidance. The rest of the points can be seen here 