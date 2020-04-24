Masa Takumi Releases Innovative Contemporary Instrumental Album, HERITAGE, with Domo Music Group

Truly a remarkable, trendsetting contemporary instrumental work, Masa Takumi’s HERITAGE is one of those rare albums that offers insight into every aspect of his cultural ties, rich artistry, array of influences and sense of invention and adventure.

Dynamic award-winning and chart-topping artist Masa Takumi blends Japanese koto and shamisen with funky contemporary instrumentals; HERITAGE releases 4.24.2020.

The sounds of the island nation of Japan blossom on his palate of piano, drums, guitar, bass, koto, electronica, and awesomely cool funky beats.” — Robin James

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MASA TAKUMI a.k.a. Masanori Takumi -- an award-winning Japanese musician, composer, songwriter, and producer -- joins the Domo Music Group family with the release of his distinctive new album, HERITAGE. An impressive, self-taught multi-instrumentalist, Takumi’s lively and spirited new work blends modern music with ancient instruments such as the shamisen and the koto, a stringed instrument that is the national instrument of his native Japan. Heritage will be released by Domo Music Group on April 24, 2020.

Travel fans whose wings have been clipped may find fanciful escape in the new music by Masa Takumi, imagining the Bamboo Forests of Kyoto, or an ancient temple in Tokyo where Takumi filmed the “Heritage” music video. HERITAGE deftly balances a journey into the past with modern beats and melodies; one critic described it as reminiscent of the gorgeous work of June Kuramoto in the legendary Asian-influenced band Hiroshima. The expansive and exotic works of Keiko Matsui also come to mind upon hearing Takumi’s soaring, high energy piano and keyboard adventure, artfully blending intense, earthbound rhythms with transcendent flights of fancy and rich sonic detail.

Takumi splits his time between Los Angeles and Japan, where he is a sought-after producer and songwriter with over 40 songs on Japan’s Top 10 Charts. After six years in the U.S. music business, learning the English language and earning two GRAMMY(R) nominations with Sly & Robbie in 2014 and 2015, Takumi says he felt compelled to share more of himself with his U.S. fan base. It is with a remarkable sense of invention and adventure that Heritage gives insight into every aspect of the artist’s cultural roots and its rich artistry. Recognized as a truly remarkable, trendsetting contemporary instrumental work, that aesthetic ties in perfectly with the monumental catalog of Kitaro, the legendary pioneering electronic artist who is now Takumi's label cohort.

In a review of Heritage on The JW Vibe, Jonathan Widran says that “Heritage gets off to a funky, rumbling and exotic start with the title track, which is dominated by a hypnotic koto melody, punchy synth chords and booming percussion. Takumi’s colorful koto-keyboard dynamic continues on Hanamachi Girl, a whimsical, mystical, easy flowing ballad with an elegant solo piano interlude that showcases the deeper dimensions of his artistry. Throughout most of the eight tracks, the artist works his magic blending piano and/or koto with lush atmospheres and rich electronic textures.”

Prior to Heritage, Takumi released a 2016 album, his solo debut “Stars Falling” a sparkling orchestral dreamscape for which he composed and performed all the instruments. He followed, in 2017, with the album “Deep Down,” winning both Akademia Music Awards and Global Music Awards, as well as a nomination at the 2018 Hollywood Music In Media Awards for the music video “Deep Down.” His artistic excellence is represented again in the music video for the Heritage title track released on April 17, 2020, which can be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/mJ2IHRNPNuM

Takumi’s career is truly remarkable. He was proficient on several instruments by the time he graduated high-school, and in 2000, Takumi made his recording debut as a drummer for the rock band Siren, signed to Bertelsmann Music Group (BMG) Japan. He evolved into composing soundtracks for Japanese animation titles such as “Genshiken” (2004), Peach Girl (2005), "Witchblade" (2006), and "Claymore" (2007), while also becoming an in-demand composer, arranger and producer, earning more than 40 songs on Japan’s Top 10 charts and countless awards and accolades for his talented accomplishments with artists like Da Pump, Exil, AAA. He has produced projects with Mr. Big frontman Eric Martin and famed drummer Terry Bozzio. Takumi composed the songs “Let’s Make A Video” by YouTube star Poppy and “Reflection” for the Trey Songz album 11.

Takumi's talents are not limited to music; the consummate performer is also a mind-blowing magician, and a member of the world-famous Magic Castle in Hollywood, CA.

Regarding Heritage, music journalist Robin James wrote that “The sounds of the island nation of Japan blossom on his palate of piano, drums, guitar, bass, koto, electronica, and awesomely cool funky beats. Your best bet is just to sit back and enjoy this hypnotic ride into history and dance to the joyful melodies.”

For interviews, digital album review copies, and radio demos, please contact Beth Hilton, The B Company, BethHilton@thebcompany.com, subject line: Heritage.

Tracks:

1 Heritage (3:30)

2 Hanamachi Girl (5:12)

3 After The Nightmare (4:50)

4 Bells In Summer (4:27)

5 Toki (3:06)

6 Bamboo Forest (4:15)

7 Sakura River (3:36)

8 Midwater Night's Neo Dream (3:34)

LINKS:

Official artist website: https://www.masa.world/

Streaming: https://biglink.to/masatakumi

Domo Music Group: https://www.domomusicgroup.com/

Music video: https://youtu.be/mJ2IHRNPNuM

