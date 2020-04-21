Real Disease vs. Mental “Disorder” – The Myth Behind Psychiatric Diagnoses

“There’s no biological imbalance. When people come to me and they say, ‘I have a biochemical imbalance,’ I say, ‘Show me your lab tests.’ There are no lab tests. So, what’s the biochemical imbalance?” —Dr. Ron Leifer, psychiatrist

Psychiatric disorders are not medical diseases. There is no lab test or chemical imbalance test that can verify any mental disorder is a physical condition.

“…modern psychiatry has yet to convincingly prove the genetic/biologic cause of any single mental illness…” — Dr. David Kaiser, psychiatrist

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the National Institute of Mental Health Disorders, “an estimated 26% of Americans ages 18 and older -- about 1 in 4 adults -- suffers from a diagnosable mental disorder in a given year.” [1] However, psychiatric disorders are not medical diseases. There are no lab tests, brain scans, X-rays or chemical imbalance tests that can verify any mental disorder is a physical condition. This is not to say that people do not get depressed, or that people can’t experience emotional or mental duress, but psychiatry has repackaged these emotions and behaviors as disease.

What do psychiatrists, psychologists and medical doctors have to say?

“All psychiatrists have in common that when they are caught on camera or on microphone, they cower and admit that there are no such things as chemical imbalances/diseases, or examinations or tests for them. What they do in practice, lying in every instance, abrogating [revoking] the informed consent right of every patient and poisoning them in the name of ‘treatment’ is nothing short of criminal.” —Dr. Fred Baughman Jr., Pediatric Neurologist

“Psychiatry makes unproven claims that depression, bipolar illness, anxiety, alcoholism and a host of other disorders are in fact primarily biologic and probably genetic in origin…This kind of faith in science and progress is staggering, not to mention naïve and perhaps delusional.” —Dr. David Kaiser, psychiatrist

While “there has been no shortage of alleged biochemical explanations for psychiatric conditions…not one has been proven. Quite the contrary. In every instance where such an imbalance was thought to have been found, it was later proven false.” —Dr. Joseph Glenmullen, Harvard Medical School psychiatrist

“The theories are held on to not only because there is nothing else to take their place, but also because they are useful in promoting drug treatment.” —Dr. Elliott Valenstein Ph.D., author of Blaming the Brain

“There is no blood or other biological test to ascertain the presence or absence of a mental illness, as there is for most bodily diseases. If such a test were developed…then the condition would cease to be a mental illness and would be classified, instead, as a symptom of a bodily disease.” —Dr. Thomas Szasz, Professor Emeritus of Psychiatry, New York University Medical School, Syracuse

“I believe, until the public and psychiatry itself see that DSM labels are not only useless as medical ‘diagnoses’ but also have the potential to do great harm—particularly when they are used as means to deny individual freedoms, or as weapons by psychiatrists acting as hired guns for the legal system.” —Dr. Sydney Walker III, psychiatrist

“No biochemical, neurological, or genetic markers have been found for Attention Deficit Disorder, Oppositional Defiant Disorder, Depression, Schizophrenia, anxiety, compulsive alcohol and drug abuse, overeating, gambling or any other so-called mental illness, disease, or disorder.” —Bruce Levine, Ph.D., psychologist and author of Commonsense Rebellion

“Unlike medical diagnoses that convey a probable cause, appropriate treatment and likely prognosis, the disorders listed in DSM-IV are terms arrived at through peer consensus.” —Tana Dineen Ph.D., Canadian psychologist

"While the solutions usually presented when looking for ways to help those in crisis are often more funding, more screenings and more programs, this is not the answer," states the president for the Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission in Human Rights.

Instead CCHR believes the solution lies in addressing actual medical diseases that are being misdiagnosed as mental illness. According to some researchers, physical health problems may be the underlying cause of mental health symptoms in 25% of patients receiving psychiatric care. [2]

The medical community has long known that physical ailments are often misdiagnosed as mental illness. Dr. William Matteson states in his continuing education course, “whenever a patient presents a psychological problem, there is a very real possibility that an underlying medical condition may be a factor – either as an outcome of the psychological condition or as the original cause.” [3]

More than 100 medical disorders having been documented to mimic mental illness symptoms and according to a report in the Wall Street Journal, “studies have suggested that medical conditions may cause mental-health issues in as many as 25% of psychiatric patients and contribute to them in more than 75%.” [4]

To learn more about psychiatric labels, mental health screening and the dangerous side effects of psychiatric drugs please call 800-782-2878 or visit www.cchrflorida.org.

About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.

