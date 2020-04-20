Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc. Expands South Orange County and Welcomes Casey Brown as Senior Account Manager

Casey Brown, Senior Account Manager Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harvest Landscape Enterprises Inc. recently announced new hire Casey Brown as Senior Account Manager to help expand the South Orange County Region. CEO Steven Schinhofen shared, “I was looking for a true landscape professional with a winning attitude and Casey immediately demonstrated enthusiasm to lead, train and build a team for not only success, but to help us grow in South Orange County. His unrelenting dedication to his clients is exactly why Casey is a perfect addition to the Harvest Family.”With almost 10-years of landscape maintenance management experience, Casey Brown takes on the role of Senior Account Manager for Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc. With his broad experience as an account manager on some of Southern California’s most beautiful resorts and communities, Casey plans to execute his new position with the same focus and drive to elevate Harvest Landscape’s service offering for our established and prospective clients. Casey’s primary goal is to lead and build a team in the “Harvest Way,” by building comprehensive landscape plans for successful landscape management in South Orange County. Casey’s work experience includes Park West Inc. and Brightview.“Casey Brown and I worked together for six years at another landscape company. I hold his work ethic and his passion to please his clients to the highest degree. I had the opportunity to witness his compassion and respect for his crews and fellow teammates. Casey is a born leader and a landscape professional. I am pleased to have him joining the Harvest family,” said Director of Talent Acquisitions and Development, Robert Gavela ###About Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc.: Harvest Landscape, headquartered in Anaheim California, is focused on providing comprehensive landscape maintenance solutions for homeowner’s associations and commercial properties throughout Southern California. For more information about Harvest Landscape please visit us at www.HLEI.us or contact Sierra Schinhofen at Sierra.schinhofen@hlei.us.CONTACTSierra SchinhofenMarketing Communications Manager(714) 450-5849sierra.schinhofen@hlei.us

