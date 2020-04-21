Quadrant Biosciences Receives CPT® Proprietary Laboratory Analyses Code from the American Medical Association

Quadrant Biosciences

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, April 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quadrant Biosciences Inc (Quadrant Biosciences) announced today that the American Medical Association (AMA) has issued a new CPT® Proprietary Laboratory Analyses (PLA) code for its Clarifi ASD™ autism saliva test. Clarifi ASD was commercially launched in December 2019 and is the world’s first commercially available saliva test for autism. This PLA code was published online with an effective date of April 1, 2020 (0170U). PLA codes are alpha-numeric CPT codes with a corresponding descriptor for labs or manufacturers that want to more specifically identify their test.

This is an important milestone in expanding the commercialization of the Clarifi ASD test in the United States, according to Quadrant Biosciences Founder and CEO Rich Uhlig. “Being issued a unique CPT PLA code represents a major step toward securing Medicaid, Medicare, and private payer reimbursement for the Clarifi ASD test. Issuance of this CPT PLA code furthers our overarching objective to make this test available to all patients and families who need it, regardless of means."

Clarifi ASD, the world’s first saliva test for autism, was commercially released in the US in December 2019. Developed in collaboration with SUNY Upstate Medical University and Penn State College of Medicine, the test provides a probability of an autism diagnosis based on epigenetic biomarkers in the saliva. Clarifi ASD is prescription use only and is currently available in all states in the U.S. except New York. For more information about the Clarifi ASD test, visit www.clarifiasd.com. For more information about Quadrant Biosciences, visit www.quadrantbiosciences.com.

About Quadrant Biosciences

Quadrant Biosciences is a life science company involved in the development of epigenetic diagnostic solutions for large-scale health issues. The company has entered into collaborative research relationships with a number of institutions including SUNY Upstate Medical University, Penn State College of Medicine, Cincinnati Children's Hospital, University of Missouri, Baylor College of Medicine, Allegheny Health Network, and Autism Speaks' Autism Treatment Network, to explore and develop novel epigenetic biomarker technologies with an initial focus on Autism Spectrum Disorder, concussion injuries, and Parkinson's Disease. Quadrant Biosciences also participates in the Start-up NY program, a New York State economic development program.



