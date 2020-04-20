Special Program Helps Small Business Owners Find Their Feet During This Pandemic

Stop Marketing Wrong Avoid Costly Mistakes Make Money Now - Help For Small Business During This Crisis

NORTH WALES, PA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “In order to survive this pandemic, all small businesses need to generate more revenue,” according to Terri Levine, Chief Heart-repreneur® at Heartrepreneur LLC. “The problem is they have no formal process for doing that. The vast majority attempt to generate more revenue by running ads or using direct mail or offering something for sale on their website. If you’re a small business owner, and you’re doing these exact same things, then I can show you where you’re leaving at least $10,000 in hidden profit lying dormant in your business and I can do it fast,” according to Dr. Levine.



Terri Levine shows small business owners how to build a thriving and market-dominating business, especially during this pandemic. She just made a video presentation available at no charge to help all small business owners. In this video training, she provides vital roll-up-your-sleeves and teach-me-what-to-do state-of-the-art content focusing on the secrets to marketing your small business online. “The information presented is specifically designed to help small business owners right now learn the skills, strategies, and tactics that will enable them to take their business to the next level,” she said. Following the presentation, all attendees will be given the opportunity to have a free blueprint session to overcome their biggest business challenge compliments of Heartrepreneur, LLC.

Considered one of the top sales and marketing trainers in the country, Terri Levine is an expert in small business growth. Levine has applied her business consultation and training skills to help thousands of business owners increase their revenues and profits for more than 30 years. “Terri has developed a keen understanding of the complex issues facing small and large businesses in today’s volatile marketplace,” said Leader Global Consulting Chairman and Internet Marketing Expert Karl Bryan. Her expertise in simplifying and explaining the complex strategies used by successful businesses provides incredible value.” Heartrepreneur LLC is waiving its fees for this one-time-only training and offering it to all small business owners free of charge.

Heartrepreneur LLC is a company that delivers small business coaching and consulting services and helps entrepreneurs and small business owners grow their businesses faster by mastering a proven and tested process that helps them to immediately generate more leads, attract more clients and make more money than they have ever made before. “The entrepreneur is the backbone of American business,” said Levine. Heartrepreneur is a company of successful entrepreneurs. We get a kick out of showing business owners around the world how to remove the risks of owning a business and the proven ways they can achieve immediate results and results they need today to survive and thrive,” she said. “We show small business owners how to create a continuous cycle of innovation and combine those innovations with proven strategies and tactics that help them to find more leads; convert those leads into paying customers, and dramatically increase their revenue and profits, even in this pandemic - recession-plagued economy” she concluded.

Register for free to watch the webinar at www.TLwebinar.com

Heartrepreneur LLC is a world leader in small-business growth coaching and consulting services. Our company provides entrepreneurs with customized solutions they need to grow their small businesses, including interactive coaching, resources and total online support. The Heart-repreneur® business-growth system combines the latest research in both online and offline marketing with proven and tested strategies to give every small-business owner the best chance for achieving success. Founded by Terri Levine, Heartrepreneur LLC is based in North Wales, PA and has coached and consulted clients worldwide.



