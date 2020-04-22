Cascade Environmental Releases 2019 Corporate Sustainability Report

Cascade’s 2019 Corporate Sustainability Report is prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards: Core option.

Environmental service provider celebrates Earth Day with extensive reporting effort

We use storytelling, images, and video to connect our audience to all three aspects of sustainability: environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and economic impact” — Sue Bruning, Chair of Cascade’s Sustainability Council

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cascade Environmental (“Cascade”), a leading field services provider of drilling, site investigation, and remediation services celebrates Earth Day with the release of its 2019 Corporate Sustainability Report.

“Our theme this year is Grow With Us. It’s quite fitting for many reasons,” states CEO John Cowdery in his opening message. “Growth requires change and adaptation. It symbolizes vibrancy, resilience, and a future filled with possibilities. Growth perfectly captures the essence of our sustainability efforts as we foster conditions that nurture our employees, our clients, and our vendors,” says Cowdery.

“This year our report brings more examples to highlight the human side of sustainability,” explains Sue Bruning, Chair of Cascade’s Sustainability Council. “We use storytelling, images, and video to connect our audience to all three aspects of sustainability: environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and economic impact. Cascade’s Sustainability Council is dedicated to helping our employees and clients better understand sustainability in its entirety. It’s about so much more than recycling and saving energy.”

Utilizing the Global Reporting Initiative’s sustainability reporting framework has enabled the Company’s Sustainability Council to provide more in-depth analysis and increase the number of reporting metrics. “We are proud to showcase the efforts of our employees and the partnerships we have built as an organization,” said Bruning. “And we also recognize the value of transparency. The report details efforts for improvement of systems, policies, and practices to promote continued sustainable growth.”

New to the report this year are technology and cybersecurity material issues. Other highlights include:

• More than $1M invested in information technology to protect against threats in 500,000 emails and 100,000 malicious log-in attempts each month.

• Achieved a 7% absolute reduction in fuel consumption over the last three years while the number of fleet assets increased by 4%.

• Stellar compliance and safety record with best-in-class TRIR of 0.69, nearly 90% of all business units have gone one year or longer without a reportable incident or loss-time accident, and $40M estimated savings due to immediate preventative action.

• Invested more than $1.6M in employee training in 2019 and more than $5M in the last 3 years to support new training opportunities every year.

Cascade has experienced tremendous growth since publishing its first Corporate Sustainability Report in 2014. Since that time, the company has doubled its workforce, added ten locations, doubled annual revenue, and completed over 30,000 projects. “Our Compass Corporate Sustainability Program has served as the solid foundation for this growth and is reflected in our core purpose statement,” said Bruning.

Cascade’s 2019 Annual Sustainability Report is available on the company’s website at www.cascade-env.com/about-us/sustainability/.



About Cascade:

Cascade is a field services provider that partners with our clients to provide seamless environmental and geotechnical solutions from concept to completion. Our vision is to integrate technology, safety, sustainability and human potential to tackle the challenging environmental and geotechnical issues facing our clients. For more information on Cascade, please visit www.cascade-env.com.





