Lerner and Rowe® Injury Attorneys Speaks Up for Painful Bladder Patients Medically Diagnosed with Serious Vision Damage

Lerner and Rowe Now Accepts Elmiron Lawsuit Claims for Review

The Phoenix-based law firm now accepts claims for review from PBS patients who allege their medically diagnosed vision damage resulted from Elmiron.

Elmiron patients should not have unknowingly been placed in harm's way by being prescribed the only FDA approved oral drug for their painful syndrome, just to later lose their eyesight.” — Glen Lerner, Esq.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is a nationwide plaintiff's law firm with a proven track record for successfully representing injured individuals in lawsuits against negligent corporations and entities. The Phoenix-based personal injury law firm is now accepting claims for review from interstitial cystitis and painful bladder syndrome (PBS) patients who allege their medically diagnosed, permanent vision damage was the result of prolonged use of the prescription drug Elmiron (pentosan polysulfate sodium).

Elmiron was first approved for use by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2001. To this day it is still the only oral drug approved by the FDA for use in the relief of pain or discomfort associated with interstitial cystitis and PBS. At the time, the only marketed side effects associated with Elmiron were rare occurrences of reversible hair loss, diarrhea, nausea, and rash.

More severe side effects were first brought to light in 2018 when a doctor with Emory Eye Center of Atlanta noticed a common trend among six of his patients developing pigmentary maculopathy after taking the drug for 16 years. In 2019, Kaiser Permanente Northern California released their own study findings that also reflected a trend in

22 out of 99 patients who presented clear signs of Elmiron toxicity resulting in eye damage.

After these results became common knowledge, more and more PBS patients have undergone additional testing to see if their vision loss could also be linked to Elmiron.

These findings have also resulted in current lawsuits being filed against Janssen Pharmaceuticals alleging that the company failed to properly warn medical professionals and patients about the all of the risks associated with the drug, to include development of retinal maculopathy and other significant vision problems from Elmiron toxicity after prolonged use.

“Elmiron’s label does not include any warnings or information regarding eye damage or pigmentary maculopathy. Not updating product labeling, warnings, and marketing disclaimers is gross negligence, especially after the recent medical research and data that has shown an increased health risk to PBS patients. These patients should not have unknowingly been placed in harm's way by being prescribed the only FDA approved oral drug for their painful syndrome, just to later lose their eyesight,” said Glen Lerner, Esq.

To learn more information about Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys, or to arrange a free, no-obligation Elmiron lawsuit case review, please visit https://lernerandrowe.com/dangerous-products/elmiron-vision-loss-lawsuit/.

About Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys

Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is a powerhouse law firm representing personal injury clients. Attorneys Glen Lerner and Kevin Rowe have grown their law firm into one of the largest personal injury firms in the country, with over 50 attorneys and nearly 400 support employees located in Arizona, Nevada, California, Illinois, Indiana, New Mexico, and Tennessee. The law firm’s continuous exalted levels of success can be attributed to the high levels of respect and dignity shown to victims and family members hurt in an accident.

For those injured outside one of the previously listed states, Lerner and Rowe has an established network of attorneys across the country, ready to help. The firm takes pride in nourishing these relationships as they know a personal injury attorney can make all the difference in obtaining fair compensation for the pain and suffering inflicted upon the victims of tortious conduct.

To connect with the law firm socially, follow Lerner and Rowe on Twitter and Instagram, or become a fan of its Facebook page.

