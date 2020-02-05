Lerner and Rowe Partner With 98KUPD and NHRA to Thank Arizona First Responders for Their Service

Supporting Local First Responders and Military

Lerner and Rowe partner with NHRA and 98KUPD to offer discounted tickets to first responders for the 2020 Magic Dry Organic Absorbent NHRA Arizona Nationals.

It is our pleasure to partner with 98KUPD and the NHRA in offering a 20% discount to first responders as a special 'Thank You' for their efforts in looking after our communities.” — Kevin Rowe, ESQ.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys invites you and your loved ones to a weekend at the races as the NHRA Drag Racing returns to the Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park for the 2020 NHRA Arizona Nationals. Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is not only proud to be marketing partners with 98KUPD and the NHRA for the event taking place February 21st – 23rd, but also to offer 20% off ticket purchases as a “Thank You” to first responders. If you are a verified first responder, you can grab the discount at NHRA.com/govx.

2020 NHRA Arizona Nationals

"It is our pleasure to partner with 98KUPD and the NHRA in offering a 20% discount to first responders as a special 'Thank You' for their efforts in looking after our communities. We hope they enjoy the races and wish all the contenders the best of luck,” said Kevin Rowe.

Even if you are not a first responder, you will want to snag a ticket today. Each entry ticket gains you access to the race pits, where you can meet the drivers and get a behind-the-scenes look at the world’s most explosive motorsport. If you need more information about the 2020 NHRA Arizona Nationals, please call (877) 840-0457.

More About Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys

Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is a powerhouse law firm representing personal injury clients. Attorneys Glen Lerner and Kevin Rowe have grown their law firm into one of the largest personal injury firms in the country, with over 50 attorneys and nearly 400 support employees located in Arizona, Nevada, California, Illinois, Indiana, New Mexico, and Tennessee. The law firm’s continuous exalted levels of success can be attributed to the high levels of respect and dignity shown to victims and family members hurt in an accident.

For those injured outside one of the previously listed states, Lerner and Rowe has an established network of attorneys across the country, ready to help. The firm takes pride in nourishing these relationships as they know a personal injury attorney can make all the difference in obtaining fair compensation for the pain and suffering inflicted upon the victims of tortious conduct.

For more information about Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys in Phoenix, please call 602-977-1900. To connect with the law firm socially, follow Lerner and Rowe on Twitter and Instagram, or become a fan of its Facebook page. Also, visit lernerandrowegivesback.com to learn more about the many other community services that the lawyers and legal support team of Lerner and Rowe actively support.

###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.