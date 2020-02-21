Findlay Cadillac Sponsors Mike Harmon Racing for Xfinity Racing Series at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Findlay Cadillac Sponsors Mike Harmon Racing during Xfinity Racing Series

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Findlay Cadillac is proud to sponsor Mike Harmon Racing during the Nascar Xfinity Racing Series at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, February 22 at 1:00 p.m. PST. Kyle Weatherman will be piloting the teams #74 Chevrolet Camaro around the 1.5 mile track for 267 laps. Weather forecasts for the day predict a chance of rain on race day.

“Findlay Cadillac is very proud to be a sponsor of the Mike Harmon Racing team. We wish Kyle Weatherman smooth driving as he puts pedal to the metal on the racetrack in Las Vegas this weekend,” said John Saksa, general manager at Findlay Cadillac.

Nascar promotes the Xfinity Racing Series as their “minor league” for stock car racing where driver’s try to earn a spot in the coveted Nascar Cup Series. Kyle Weatherman has expressed his excitement for the weekend and is grateful for the opportunity to meet the challenge.

Follow Mike Harmon Racing on Facebook @MikeHarmonRacing, Twitter @MhrRacing, or Instagram @teammhr for race day updates. You can also visit the team’s official website at MikeHarmonRacing74.com to learn more specifics about the team.

More About Findlay Cadillac

Led by General Manager John Saksa, Findlay Cadillac is located at 993 Auto Show Drive in the Valley Automall in Henderson. The dealership offers unmatched service and a diverse Cadillac inventory. Team members are also known to go above and beyond to actively give back to charitable organizations that make a positive difference in the lives of local youth, teens, and adults. Further information about the dealer can be found by calling (702) 558-2600, or by visiting www.findlaycadillac.com.

Findlay Automotive Group was founded in 1961 by Pete Findlay and now includes 33 dealerships in Nevada, Utah, Oregon, Idaho, California and Arizona. The latest addition to the company’s dealerships is Findlay Mazda, which opened on January 2, 2019, in the Valley Automall.

