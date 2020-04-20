Mediatrix VoIP gateways successfully pass interop testing for netsapiens’ SNAPsolution

Media5 and netsapiens are now officially interoperable.

By partnering together, netsapiens and Media5 are facilitating better technical, marketing and sales collaboration, thus making it easier for our Service Providers to enhance their offerings.” — Dave George, SVP of Revenue and CX at netsapiens

SAN DIEGO, CA, U.S., April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Media5, Canada’s leading VoIP supplier, announces today the interoperability testing completion of its Mediatrix portfolio of gateways with the netsapiens’ award-winning Unified Communications and Collaboration Platform – SNAPsolution. netsapiens is a B2B provider of Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) solutions to service providers.By completing the interoperability testing for netsapiens’ UC&C tools, Mediatrix has proven its full compatibility allowing for unprecedented levels of flexibility, customization, and ease of use with the SNAPsolution.Dave George, SVP of Revenue and CX at netsapiens“By partnering together, netsapiens and Media5 are facilitating better technical, marketing and sales collaboration,” said Dave George, SVP of Revenue and CX, netsapiens, “thus making it easier for our Service Providers to enhance their media gateway and analog terminal adapter offerings, and, greatly improving the end-customer experience.With a number of deployments utilizing netsapiens' SNAPsolution UC platform and Mediatrix devices already installed, we felt it was time to formalize the relationship and further collaboration with Media5. It will be exciting and beneficial having Media5 participate in our upcoming User Group Meeting in August and collaborate in future joint customer opportunities.”Media5 is a pioneer in VoIP since 1992 and has been a major player in the industry since it emerged on the scene almost three decades ago. Media5 is looking forward to developing a close relation with netsapiens, allowing service providers to benefit from excellent support, high reliability, and manageability of their voice systems.About Media5 Media5 Corporation is a global supplier of multimedia communication solutions, well-known for its reliable, carrier-grade Mediatrix gateways. With a focus on innovation and excellence in customer support, Media5 delivers highly adaptive hardware and software components for business communications and collaboration. Media5 is present worldwide with local representatives in North and Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East.About netsapiensWe support and enhance the service provider, regardless of their size, by improving their operational efficiency and growing their customer base. Our award-winning signature UC&C platform – SNAPsolution, is right-sized to the service provider to offer a “sessions based, not seat based” customizable, easy-to-use platform that can be quickly deployed for maximum ROI. Take advantage of our expertise in VoIP, Hosted PBX (UCaaS), SIP Trunking, mobility, contact center, collaboration, B/OSS with automated device provisioning, multi-tenant (white-label) user portals, Geo-redundant architecture, and our recently released fast deployment “in a SNAP” managed infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS).Visit www.netsapiens.com for more information on our offerings.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.