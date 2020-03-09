Media5 sponsors netsapiens’ UGM Conference for the first time

Media5 is honoured to sponsor the next edition of the netsapiens’ User Group Meeting next month.

SHERBROOKE, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / --Coronado Island Marriott Resort and SpaSan Diego/CA - USAApril 21st – 24th, 2020Media5 is honoured to sponsor the next edition of the netsapiens’ User Group Meeting next month. Held from April 21st to 24th at the Coronado Island Marriott Resort and Spa in San Diego, this will be Media5’s first time attending.UGM – User Group Meeting – is an annual conference and tradeshow that brings together the members of the netsapiens’ ecosystem, alongside other Telecom industry leaders. The event is an excellent opportunity to discuss innovations in the sector and expand technical knowledge through the various training sessions held during the four-day meeting. UGM 2020 opens the door to participants to be part of the tight-knit netsapiens community, and meet like-minded professionals in the telecom industry.Media5’s senior account manager, Marco Raimo, stated: “We are excited to showcase our VoIP CPE products and their robust features designed for UC and Hosted Telephony applications . Stop by our booth to hear more about how Media5 products can help your business!”Schedule your meeting now at media5corp.com/contact and learn more about the full range of VoIP solutions we have tooffer.



