New Extended eMOS Licence Tracks Call Quality in Mediatrix Gateways

Mediatrix VoIP gateways simplify SIP Trunking, PSTN/TDM replacements, Unified Communications, Hosted Services, and other complex deployment scenarios, ensuring reliability and cost-effectiveness.” — Media5 Corporation

SHERBROOKE, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canada’s leading VoIP supplier Media5 has just announced the launch of a new advanced feature for its globally known Mediatrix gateways: the estimated Mean Opinion Score. The eMOS extends the RFC 6035 and RTCP-XR capabilities of the Mediatrix CPE devices providing critical metrics for VoIP management to any external voice quality monitoring software.The Mean Opinion Score is a commonly adopted measure for audio quality evaluation across devices, allowing for alerts and notifications with real-time feedback.It monitors average call quality over time and other metrics such as packet loss, round-trip time, and jitter, sending warnings to a third-party system when the unit experiences a low mean opinion score (2 or below on a scale of 1 to 5).Already available in the latest DGW 45.1 firmware, the eMOS licences can be factory-installed or purchased separately and installed on your deployed Mediatrix devices.ABOUT THE MEDIATRIX VOIP GATEWAY PORTFOLIOMediatrix VoIP gateways simplify SIP Trunking, PSTN/TDM replacements, Unified Communications, Hosted Services, and other complex deployment scenarios, ensuring reliability and cost-effectiveness with carrier-grade quality and hassle-free implementation and management.The current portfolio counts on a complete line of Enterprise Session Border Controllers (E-SBCs), media gateways, and analog adapters (ATAs) to suit both service providers and corporate networks.Mediatrix devices are fully interoperable with the major telephony equipment manufacturers, softswitches, and Cloud Communications platforms across the globe. Counting on flexible, feature-rich, diverse, and up-to-date capabilities, Mediatrix is the ultimate solution to enhance and transform business collaboration and productivity.Visit www.media5corp.com/mediatrix



