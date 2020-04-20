HOW THOUGHTS BECOME THINGS A movement creating hope among the COVID-19 challenges

A brand new film is inspiring others to regain positivity and optimism through the power of thought and mindset.

Our entire reality is a result of our thinking” — Douglas Vermeeren

UNITED STATES, April 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everywhere around us people are discouraged, frustrated, hopeless and even bored. The COVID-19 process has literally filled the entire earth with a feeling of despair. Negative thinking and mundane mindset have put the human race into a tailspin

A new film in the personal development genre is coming to the rescue and the movement is convinced they can put things back on track! The films the brainchild of Douglas Vermeeren (The Opus, The Gratitude Experiment, The tReasure Map). In this film Vermeeren claims that the entire situation can shift and immediately improve if we add on simple ingredient - the power of positive thinking.

While it sound simplistic and some have even argued a bit naive, Vermeeren argues that our entire reality is a result of our thinking. The film demonstrates from a neuroscience, quantum physics point of view how our reality is manifest by what we think about most.

And it appears that many others agree. As the film prepares for release on April 24, movements are already a foot to take the movie into the mainstream consciousness very much like the movie The Secret did in 2006. Not coincidentally this film is being considered by many to be the follow up to the original film in that it includes many of the cast from the original.

Featured in the film along side Vermeeren are, Bob Proctor, Joe Vitale, Denis Waitley, John Demartini, John Assaraf, Marie Diamond and Bob Doyle. The film also showcases several new teachers including Travis Fox, Karen Perkins, Meagan Fettes and Marina Bruni.

The teachers in the film are all experienced motivational leaders in their own right. Many are thinking this is the perfect time for a pep talk from these leaders who have followings around the globe.

The message of the film goes far deeper than simply a call to have hope and cheer up. The film shares practical insights on how the current state of alarm and fear was created in the first place. It claims to share how the shift from fear to power will and must occur. And what we can all do now that the human race will never be the same again.

