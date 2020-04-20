Voip-Pal CEO Emil Malak Explains the Need for Continued Universal Testing with COVID-19

In an interview with CEOCFO Magazine, Voip-Pal.com CEO and Director Emil Malak discusses why Testing Everyone Is A Must Before Opening Up The Economy

CEOCFO Magazine, an independent investment publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced an interview (https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/voippal031120.html) and accompanying op-ed (https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/voippaloped3041620.html) with Emil Malak, CEO of Voip-Pal (OTCQB: VPLM), a Bellevue, Washington based company, inventers and pioneers of the switching technology now being used by many of the world's largest telecommunication and social networking companies, without which they could not connect Landline phone calls to Internet phone calls. Mr. Malak has many other business ventures and is well versed on the coronavirus pandemic and its possible spread.

In the interview published five weeks ago on March 11th, Mr. Malak accurately predicted where we would be at this point in the pandemic when he stated, “The U.S., Germany, Italy, etc. are just 4 to 6 weeks away from seeing their numbers of infected cases jump to more than 100,000.”

Mr. Malek also correctly predicted the soaring mortality rates, saying, “Currently the death toll is between 3% to 5%, but that rate could increase significantly, if and when the healthcare system becomes overwhelmed with cases, and if the virus continues to mutate into more resilient strains.” Presently, Italy and Spain have each seen their mortality rates increase to greater than 10%.

Explaining the importance of testing before reopening the economy and why it is the only hope of protecting large populations of people from COVID-19, Mr. Malak comments, “We should not even consider reopening the economy in any state until every person in that state has been tested. We still do not know how many asymptomatic carriers are on lock down in any given region.” Mr. Malak brings to light a study from Iceland that showed 50% of infected patients are asymptomatic. With 10% of Iceland’s population tested for COVID-19, of all those who tested positive, 50% displayed no symptoms, double the CDC’s estimates. “Widespread testing is the only way to beat COVID-19”, Mr. Malak emphasizes.

As to why we cannot reopen based on based on watching PEAKS, “While one imaginary PEAK is receding in one region, another peak is climbing in another during these periods of exponential growth in new COVID-19 cases. If we reopen too soon, blind clusters will rip through even faster than at first and will create a much higher peak than we are currently seeing. Responsible government officials should NOT allow people to go back to work before everyone has been tested. COVID-19 is an airborne… a virus that is often spread by asymptomatic carriers, making it one of the most contagious diseases known to man.”

On whether Herd Immunity can be effective at stopping the spread of COVID-19 Mr. Malak says, “At this point we still do not have enough data to know with any certainty if a recovered patient has the neutralizing antibodies needed to fight off future infection. Another unanswered question is, can minute traces of the virus be left behind, only to reemerge after a patient has been cleared, causing them to relapse. South Korean officials just reported that 91 patients thought cleared of the new coronavirus have tested positive again.” Continuing his thoughts on the dangers of large gatherings, “We recently saw thousands of spring breakers partying on Florida beaches for a week, completely ignoring new pandemic protocols… That kind of behavior is tantamount to manslaughter.”

In two other recent op-eds on this subject, Mr. Malak wrote about the financial fallout of the pandemic including correctly predicting the effect it would have on the stock market. On February 25th, he wrote, “The massive ripple effects caused by supply line disruptions will impact the economy. The stock markets could take big hits similar to 2008/2009.”

In his article from April 9th, Malak discusses the effect of countries printing trillions of dollars to deal with the pandemic and calls for the reintroduction of gold backed currency.

“When the gold standard was in place, countries could not freely print billions of dollars in currencies without consequence like they so easily do today.

The gold standard needs to be reintroduced now.”

What is the solution for the COVID-19 pandemic? Mr. Malak proposes “we assemble a fleet of COVID-19 mobile testing vans.” He points out that, “Abbott labs has just set up a COVID-19 testing laboratory in New York City that can provide positive and negative test results within half an hour. I propose the following plan of action to President Donald Trump and all world leaders dealing with this pandemic to safely reopen the global economy and bring this crisis to a safe conclusion. New Yorkers are known for getting things done quickly, as the saying goes, “in a New York minute.” This is one of those times we need to take control of the virus NOW, through immediate widespread testing. In addition, “Shaking hands, kissing cheeks and other forms of close touching are becoming less and less safe with new pandemics popping up every few years. I think it’s time to change and incorporate safer, more graceful greetings that have less likelihood of spreading germs.”





