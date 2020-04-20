MPI Generali Raises RM70,000 in aid of B40 Community during Msia's MCO (Covid-19)

B40 families receive weekly necessities and cash aid through Projek Sinar A delivery to a PPR Resident MPI Generali Insurans Berhad

We hope the fund raised will reach out to more families during this difficult time’” — K.G. Krishnamoorthy Rao

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- MPI Generali ’s fundraising amongst its staff, agents, business partners, family and friends successfully raised RM 35, 054. MPI Generali then matched every ringgit; bringing a total of RM70,108 which was contributed to Yayasan Generasi Gemilangs’s Project Sinar fund. The fund aims to aid the B40 community affected by the Movement Control Order during the Covid-19 pandemic.Due to the MCO, some B40 families are experiencing loss of income or having difficulties getting medical and food supplies, as they have exhausted their meagre savings or had none to begin with.As of early April, 326 vulnerable families are receiving weekly necessities and cash aid through Projek Sinar. Priority is given to single parent families, the elderly, those who are immobile and families with young children. These families are from the Projek Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) at either Sri Pantai, Taman Putra Damai or Beringin.MPI Generali and Yayasan Generasi Gemilang (GG) have been in partnership since 2018 to assist the PPR Taman Putra Damai community, providing family focused programs under the MPI Generali’s global CSR project, The Human Safety Net initiative.“The Human Safety Net is inspired by the idea of a chain of people helping people,” said Krishnamoorthy Rao, CEO of MPI Generali. “GG shared the plight of these families, and so the MPI Generali family – from staff to agents and business partners, rallied to organise a weeklong internal donation drive to raise funds.”“We hope the fund raised will reach out to more families during this difficult time’, added Krishnamoorthy.“We have had very supportive sponsors, donors and partners since we started Project Sinar. Contribution from the MPI Generali Family enables us to not only provide for over 300 families during this MCO and extended MCO period, but also for the much needed support for families post MCO as well. We are really thankful to all our donors and on behalf of our community, we thank you for your generosity,” said Melissa Ngiam, CEO of Generasi Gemilang.“We work closely with Jabatan Kebajikan Masyarakat and other NGO bodies to ensure efforts are not duplicated within the same vicinity. This helps us ensure we can be more widespread with our assistance during these unprecedented times”, added Melissa.



