MPI Generali expediates claims to corporate and individual customers due to recent Northern Storm

Cheng engaging with Gan, Regional Manager MPI Generali on the recent impact of the storm. The Penang Branch team with Cheng. From left: Torras Marketing Manager, Cheng, Gan and Jamie, Penang Branch Manager.

MPI Generali has successfully offered settlement to 95% cases; amounting to RM1.2mil, to those affected by the recent Northern storm three weeks ago.

PENANG, MALAYSIA, September 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- MPI Generali has successfully offered settlement to 95% cases; amounting to RM1.2mil, to those affected by the recent Northern storm three weeks ago.Northern states were badly hit beginning of the month by a powerful storm; the tail end of Typhoon Lekima which generated rains and very strong winds. MPI Generali had immediately mobilized a dedicated Hotline and notified agents to reach out to customers who were affected by the storm.“I thought it was just a usual downpour and I was getting ready for bed. Suddenly, my roof got blown away and to my horror, water started gushing into my kitchen,” exclaimed Cheng Keng Tong, an MPI Generali Home Protector policy holder. “I immediately tried to salvage whatever I could. Luckily the rain stopped not long after and there I was gaping at a big hole in my ceiling,” added Cheng.“MPI Generali team was great. I am happy to say they were very fast and speedy in paying my claim and genuine in wanting to help me out,” added Cheng.MPI Generali Northern Regional Manager, Gan Tong Huat and the team from Penang branch had met up with few claimants after the expediated claims settlement to further understand the predicament claimants were in.“Many customers may not be aware, but a standard Fire policy would only cover damages to a structure of a home or building, but it is also important to have insurance coverage for the contents too,” quoted Gan.“We know the hardship of our customer when they are faced with such sudden adversity – be it corporate clients or individual households. Daily routine is affected and there are business losses. So, we do our part to help them get on their feet soonest possible” quoted K.G. Krishnamoorthy Rao, CEO of MPI Generali.“We are in the business of helping our policy holders in a time of need. Claims processes usually involves investigation and assessments. But this is all over the news, and we need to do what is right for our policy holders,” added K.G. Krishnamoorthy Rao.MPI Generali is calling to any affected policy holders to come forth to contact +603-2034 9966 or authorized agents for any assistance to expediate residual claims in relation to the storm.



