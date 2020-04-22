MPI Generali Launches Premium Savings Campaign For MCO Extended Period

#DudukRumah Savings

Many things can still happen to a car; even if you are not driving it.” — MPI Generali

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, April 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- MPI Generali Insurans Berhad; a Malaysian General Insurance provider is offering a special premium savings for their Private Car Comprehensive Insurance from 26 March 2020 to 15 May 2020.“This is challenging period for us all,” said CEO of MPI Generali, K.G. Krishnamoorthy Rao. “We want to ensure that we are with you and together, we’ll ride through this. Hence, with this campaign, policy holders can enjoy the savings”.Eventhough people are driving less, it is important to note that a valid car insurance during this period is crucial car owners from any other mishaps that may happen even is you are hardly driving. Private Car Comprehensive Insurance covers the likes of fire, theft, flat tyre and any other car issues one may be facing. With its 24/7 Roadside assistance, car owners are assured help is just a phone call away.During the campaign, customers can enjoy an additional 10% premium savings from Tariff rates for Private Car Comprehensive renewals and new business.



